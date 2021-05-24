5 of the Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

As the market continues to inch up, investors are getting worried about most stocks being overvalued. That’s why adding some cheap stocks with high dividend yields to your portfolio could be the right thing to do right now. Such stocks could help investors receive regular income in the form of dividends.

Here are five of the best dividend stocks that also have good growth prospects.

Frontera Energy stock

Frontera Energy (TSX:FEC) is a Toronto-based energy company. Its stock is currently trading at $5.91 per share with an amazing double-digit dividend yield of 10.4%. Higher oil prices and improved oil and gas sales margins boosted the company’s operating EBITDA to $69.2 million in Q1. For the quarter, Frontera’s average production was at 40,599 barrels of oil equivalent per day — in line with its guidance.

These factors could be some of the reasons why its stock is outperforming the broader market by a wide margin this year. Frontera Energy’s stock has risen by 83% in 2021 compared to about 12% gains in the TSX Composite Index.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is another high-dividend-yielding stock to buy right now. Its earnings rose by 85% YoY (year over year) to $1.35 per share in the first quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter also saw a handsome 36% increase from a year ago.

Its stock is currently trading at $42.67 per share with 31% year-to-date gains and offers an attractive 9.4% dividend yield. The rising iron ore prices, due to strong steel demand in China, and a gradual but consistent global economic recovery could help Labrador Iron Ore stock to outperform the broader market in the medium term.

Slate Office REIT stock

Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) is one of the office real estate investment trusts (REITs) with a market cap of $311 million. After shedding 29% in 2020, its stock is on the path of recovery this year. The stock has risen by 11% to $4.58 per share and currently has an 8.7% dividend yield.

Slate Office REIT’s office utilization rates across its portfolio continue to be higher than most of its peers. Its management expects the utilization rate to increase further in the coming quarters, as vaccine rollouts continue to accelerate and restrictions ease.

Slate Grocery REIT stock

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) is the REIT owned by Slate Asset Management with its primary focus on the U.S. grocery-anchored business. Its stock is currently trading at $12.44 per share with 10.4% year-to-date gains after losing 14% last year. The stock has a strong dividend yield of 8.4% — making it an attractive stock to buy for income investors.

After facing minor weakness during the COVID phase last year, Slate Grocery’s business has already started recovering. Its management’s focus on new acquisitions to drive growth makes this REIT stock better than many of its peers.

Inovalis REIT stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:INO.UN) is another REIT stock with more than 8% dividend yield at the moment. The stock is trading at $9.94 per share — up 11% in 2021.

Its operating fundamentals are gradually improving with an increased quarterly rent collection. Inovalis’s management is currently focused on selectively completing capital expenditure improvements on vacant areas. This move is likely to help the REIT attract more tenants and maximize rent in the coming quarters, which should help its stock rise.