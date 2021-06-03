1 Top Alternative Asset Management Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Recent times have seen many investors become wealthy in a short time by making excellent high-growth stock picks in their portfolios at the right time. However, some of the wealthiest stock market investors did not accrue substantial wealth overnight. If you are an investor looking to build long-standing and compounding wealth, you should consider a long-term investment strategy.

Use your money with care

Suppose that you come into a significant amount of cash today and you are wondering what to do with it. If you spend that money on a big-ticket item you wanted to buy, you might think you got a good deal. If you invested that same money into an asset that could grow your wealth, the same money could be worth a lot more a decade or two down the line.

Provided you can find the right long-term assets, savings that you invest rather than spend right now can offer you compound growth to offer you returns that you might never have imagined.

The real key to enjoying substantial returns from your investments is to remain invested in the long run. Patience is a virtue, especially when it comes to stock market investing. Finding the right companies, investing money, and remaining invested despite any temptations to take out your capital can let you grow your wealth substantially over the long run.

A top stock to consider

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is an ideal stock for Canadian investors considering long-term assets that they can buy and hold for wealth growth. Brookfield Asset Management is technically a financial stock, but the company is so much more than that.

The company is one of the largest alternative asset managers worldwide. BAM owns, manages, and operates well over $600 billion in assets from the real estate sector to infrastructure and insurance across various sectors. Its substantial diversification gives you exposure to several types of assets spread worldwide.

Investing in a diverse portfolio of assets is an ideal way to protect your capital from market volatility. Brookfield Asset Management offers you that in the form of a publicly-traded company. With interest rates persisting at all-time lows, institutional investors still prefer alternatives to bonds.

Foolish takeaway

Brookfield’s assets under management (AUM) continue to rise. It would not be a surprise to eventually see its AUM cross the $1 trillion mark within the next decade.

The company is posting strong results this year as it grew its funds from operations per unit by a staggering 227% to $1.80 per share. The business has an excellent balance sheet, and it boasts a team of top-tier capital allocators.