3 Exciting TSX Stocks That Could Grow Big in 2021

The S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a record-high 19,852.20 on May 28, 2021, but took a breather on Monday and slid 0.6% to close the month at 19,731. It was a red-hot month, as Canada’s primary stock market index rose 622.70 points (3.3%) from April 30, 2021. The year-to-date gain is now 13.2% as it approaches 20,000.

Investors should have the appetite to invest, as buying opportunities are plenty. A health and wellness firm, an electric gaming business, and a cloud-based software provider are exciting picks today. All three could grow big in 2021 and beyond.

All natural

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) hasn’t left the limelight since the pandemic began in March 2020. The $1.5 billion, Toronto-based company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products domestically and abroad.

Inflation shouldn’t affect the business or demand for the products, as people have become more health conscious during the health crisis. In Q1 2021 (quarter ended March 31, 2021), it was no surprise that revenue and net income rose 16.3% and 18.2% versus Q1 2020.

Mark Hornick, president and CEO of Jamieson, confirms that momentum is on their side, as evidenced by the almost 9% growth in branded revenue in local and foreign markets. Entering June 1, 2021, the stock’s year-to-date gain is 4.3%. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target is $50, or a 33.7% upside. The potential return is fantastic since Jamieson also pays a 1.34% dividend.

5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT) Click here to gain access!

Growing investors’ interest

Score Media & Gaming (TSX:SCR)(NASDAQ:SCR) is the stock to watch in the economic recovery phase. The trailing one-year price return of 262.81% indicates growing investors’ interest in the $1.03 billion sports media company.

Now is your chance to scoop the flashy stock while the stock is only $20.64. Market analysts recommend a strong buy rating and forecast the price to climb 214.9% to $65. Growth investors with inclinations toward mobile sports experience should find Score Media super attractive.

Its media app “theScore” is one of the most popular in North America. Sports fans can have access to live scores, news, and stats, as well as betting information from their favourite teams, leagues, and players. The company’s betting app “theScore Bet” is available to sports enthusiasts in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey.

Captured niche market



Software firm Dye & Durham Limited (TSX:DND) is heading in the right direction. The tech stock got a big lift recently following a $3.4 billion bid by a shareholder group led by management. It will now form a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the intent of the company executives to take over.

The $3.31 billion company provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Dye & Durham’s niche market includes legal and business professionals. Clients can access legal registries and public records data through the platform. The products facilitate document searches, document creation, and electronic record filings faster than others.

Dye & Durham made its market debut during the COVID year. From $14.78 on July 17, 2020, the tech stock trades at $40.99 as of May 31, 2021 — or a 177.3% climb. However, the expression of interest by the executives intimated to take the company private.

High-growth stocks

The TSX is on a roll, and so are Jamieson Wellness, Score Media & Gaming, and Dye & Durham. You can create a portfolio of high-growth stocks in 2021. Don’t miss the bus and ride the momentum today.