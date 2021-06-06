Value Investing: 1 Tech Stock That Could Make You a Millionaire
Alithya (TSX:ALYA) is a leader in strategy and digital transformation, with more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. For over 25 years, Alithya’s employees have advised, guided, and assisted clients in pursuit of innovation and excellence and the achievement of strategic business objectives through the optimal use of digital technologies.
Alithya deploys solutions, services, and expert consultants to design, build, and implement innovative and efficient solutions for the complex business challenges of the company’s clients, tailored to specific business needs in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.
Range of services
Business offerings include a comprehensive range of digital technology services to address client needs. Alithya leads clients through essential decision-making processes regarding strategic planning, changing management, systems evolution, operational processes, and more. Applying the most recurrent methodologies, the company helps clients optimize efficiency and successfully navigate the digital transformation age.
The company achieves results by leveraging an array of business strategy services, including strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance and enterprise architecture. Alithya’s experts guide clients through all facets of application services, from migration of legacy systems into future-ready digital solutions to the development of completely new solutions using state-of-the-art technologies.
Innovative enterprise solutions
Further, the company’s experts assist Alithya’s clients in the choice between cloud, on-premise, and hybrid hosting strategies and solutions. Alithya’s application solutions services include digital applications legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing.
Working with key industry partners, including some of the world’s largest vendors of enterprise solutions, Alithya’s experts help clients deploy company-wide systems to improve the efficiency of the customer’s finance, human capital, operations, and marketing functions. Alithya’s enterprise solutions services include enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management.
Diverse geographical operations
Data analysis plays a critical role in the optimization of business processes. Leveraging specialized information technology systems and software, Alithya’s data scientists help clients gain business insight and drive better decision-making through enhanced data collection, big data analytics, machine learning automation, and reporting.
Alithya’s data and analytics services include business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Geographically, Alithya’s operations span Canada, the United States, and Europe, providing a full spectrum of strategy and digital technology services with deep expertise in a range of technologies and business domains.
Increasing business technology spending
Today, for many companies, digital systems and infrastructures are among the most important and strategic assets. That is where digital transformation comes into play, helping companies to evolve from traditional information technologies to flexible digital technologies.
As businesses’ technology spending continues to increase, digital technology firms are striving to deliver innovative thinking and in-depth vertical industry expertise. Alithya is well positioned to respond to these trends in clients’ investments in digital technology. The company’s business model is built on a philosophy of offering flexible and creative solutions, enabling clients to realize maximum benefits from digital technology investments. Alithya positions itself as an agile trusted advisor and consulting partner capable of delivering rapid results for the company’s clients.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Nikhil Kumar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.