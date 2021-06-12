The Best Canadian Stocks: 3 to Consider

The TSX features many top-end stocks for all sorts of investing strategies. The best Canadian stocks tend to offer investors a little bit of everything.

That is, many blue-chip giants can offer investors not only steady share price growth but also reliable and growing dividends.

When investing for the long haul, investors would be wise to consider the best Canadian stocks. While they may not be the ones drawing headlines, they’re the ones that can deliver great results over time.

The TSX is home to some top-tier stocks across various sectors that can do just that. Today, we’ll look at three stocks that Canadians should consider checking out.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is one of the major Canadian banks and has long been one of the best Canadian stocks.

BMO offers investors access to a stock with a solid growth path and an unshakable dividend. Even through the pandemic, BMO had absolutely zero trouble upholding its dividend and could be poised to raise it moving forward.

As of this writing, BMO is trading at $127.10 and yielding 3.34%. That’s a decent proposition for a stock of BMO’s ilk.

This banking giant has great Canadian exposure as well as a promising path for growth in the U.S. as well. It has a wide range of revenue sources that help it offer an outstanding value proposition to investors.

If you’re looking to add a bank that’s one of the best Canadian stocks, BMO is a good place to start.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a telecom giant and one of the best Canadian stocks for long-term dividend investing. Through its subsidiaries such as Bell Media, it offers customers a wide range of telecom-based products and services.

The company is an industry leader when it comes to infrastructure and product offerings. This blue-chip giant has long been a favourite for dividend investors seeking both growth and stability.

As of this writing, BCE is trading at $61.72 and yielding 5.67%. That has to be an attractive figure for Canadians looking for some dividend income.

Over time, the total-return potential with a stock like BCE is undoubtedly very high. This stock has demonstrated a penchant for finding avenues of growth and providing value to investors.

Defensive investing: Best Canadian stocks?

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is one the top defensive stocks on the TSX. This utility giant provides services across multiple continents and has very secure revenue sources.

That’s because it provides its services largely through regulated contracts. As such, demand is constant, predictable, and protected.

Investors are rarely surprised by FTS when it comes to earnings. While that could limit upside, it also provides unwavering stability and reliability.

For defensive investing, there’s no doubt FTS is one of the best Canadian stocks. As of this writing, it’s trading at $56.55 and yielding 3.57%.

Best Canadian stocks

These three names are certainly among the best Canadian stocks, and for good reason. They also offer something unique to suit different investing horizons and styles.

If you’re looking to add some more firepower to your Canadian portfolio, be sure to check these three stocks out.