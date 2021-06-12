TSX Today: 2 Canadian Giants to Buy

The TSX today is home to many high-quality stocks for Canadian investors to choose from. As such, investors deploying all sorts of investing styles can find suitable stocks.

For long-term, dividend-driven investing, there is a wide range of stocks — that is, the TSX offers many blue-chip stocks to Canadian investors at attractive prices.

In the long run, stability is key, especially in terms of dividend investing. After all, a massive dividend won’t do investors any good if it’s destined to be chopped.

Investors stand to make solid returns with the top Canadian stocks, but only if they avoid yield traps too. Today, we’ll look at two top dividend TSX stocks ideal for long-term investing.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is one of the top telecom stocks on the TSX today. It offers a wide range of products and services through its subsidiaries, namely Telus Communications.

These products include cell service products, entertainment and TV, internet solutions, digital healthcare, and more. Telus has a wide moat of revenue sources that help it grow while maintaining rock-solid stability.

In fact, Telus is one of the most attractive dividend stocks on the TSX today. As of this writing, it’s trading at $27.48 and yielding 4.6%. While the stock has offered higher yields in the past, it’s worth noting the current market conditions.

Telus is also built to move forward, as it has some high-growth potential in sectors like digital healthcare like Telus Health. This could be a key driver for Telus moving forward and help it deliver great value to investors.

Over time, there’s no doubting the total-return potential with a stock like Telus. Investors get a bit of the best of both worlds in that Telus offers respectable growth coupled with a solid dividend.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a massive Canadian utility stock and one of the top defensive dividend stocks on the TSX today.

Fortis, through the subsidiaries it holds, provides a wide range of utility services across multiple. This helps it offer a stable dividend stream to its investors.

However, it’s incredible reliability comes from just how those services are provided. That is, Fortis provides most of its services through regulated and controlled contracts.

This means that revenue is secure, predictable, and dependable for Fortis. That translates to a rock-solid dividend for investors and very few surprises when it comes to earnings.

Fortis is one of the top defensive stocks on the TSX today due to this as well. Investors can count on the utility giant to bring in the revenue no matter the market conditions.

This is also demonstrated by its beta of 0.05, implying the stock doesn’t move in step with the markets.

As of this writing, this TSX giant is trading at $56.38 and yielding 3.58%. That’s not a bad yield for investors looking for a defensives stock on the TSX today.

Canadian stocks to buy on the TSX today

Both T and FTS offer investors solid value for long-term dividend investing. These Canadian giants can deliver great total returns over time for those patient investors.