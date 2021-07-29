1 Canadian Growth Stock That Could Make You Rich

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) champions the customer experience through the company’s Bell services. Network leadership combined with innovation in service delivery has enabled the BCE team to further enhance the Bell customer experience. Recently, BCE continued to unveil a broad array of new support options, many accelerated by the unique challenges of COVID-19.

Appointment-based sales, customer self-installations

In 2020, BCE launched appointment-based sales, customer self-installation, and the company’s unique Move Valet service, while also making significant investments in digital sales and support platforms. Today, more than half of all Bell customer transactions are taking place online.

Significantly reduced customer service complaints

A strong indicator of the progress Bell is making in improving customer experience is the most recent annual report from Canada’s Commission for Complaints about Telecom-television Services (CCTS). For the fifth consecutive year, Bell led all major competitors in significantly reducing the number of customer service complaints to the CCTS.

Driving Canada’s communications leadership

Further, Bell is driving Canada’s communications leadership in a fast-changing world. With as many as 80% of Bell’s team members working from home during COVID-19, and those in the company’s stores and other workplaces adhering to strict safety protocols and government restrictions, it has not been business as usual.

Enhanced support services

In line with BCE’s COVID-19 operating principles, Bell provided the team with the tools necessary to adjust to changes. BCE also enhanced support services with dedicated mental health and wellness resources, increased psychological care benefits, and mobile access to the company’s Employee and Family Assistance Program, as well as online learning and collaboration resources.

Balanced economic growth

Bell’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) approach balances economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental performance. Consistently recognized as one of Canada’s top employers, Bell continues to adopt new best practices to empower the company’s team and ensure the company is as agile, efficient, and productive as possible, which includes making significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion in the company’s workplaces and communities.

Unprecedented acceleration in capital spending

In addition, Bell is taking the company’s commitment to lead the way in Canadian communications further with an unprecedented acceleration in BCE’s capital spending of an additional $1 billion to $1.2 billion over the next two years to enhance the company’s fibre, rural and 5G network rollout plans.

A supplement to the approximately $4 billion in capital Bell typically invests in networks each year, the project is the largest in Bell’s history and will bring fast fibre coverage to up to 400,000 more homes and businesses than originally planned while also doubling the national population coverage of Bell 5G.

Focused on supporting Canada’s recovery

This investment plan is an excellent example of Bell’s focus on supporting Canada’s response to and recovery from COVID-19 as it also laid the groundwork for Canada’s long-range leadership in next-generation communications.

Overall, Bell is a Canadian company with a celebrated past and a bright future, and the shareholders who have invested in the company’s vision are likely to do very well. Bell looks all set to move forward with BCE’s goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world.