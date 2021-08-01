Millennials and Retirees: 1 Top Growth Stock for Your Portfolio

In today’s digital era, there is an urgency for organizations across industries to become digital in a sustainable way. The pressure is on to modernize legacy assets and connect them to digital business and operating models. Central to this massive transformation is the evolving role of technology. Traditionally viewed as an enabler, technology is now recognized also as a driver of business transformation.

The promise of digital creates an enormous opportunity to transform organizations end-to-end, and CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) is well-positioned to serve as a digital partner and expert of choice.

Implementing digital strategies

CGI is working with clients across the globe to implement digital strategies, roadmaps, and solutions that revolutionize the customer and citizen experience, drive the launch of new products and services, and deliver efficiencies and cost savings. As the demand for digitalization increases, competition within the global information technology (IT) industry appears to be intensifying.

CGI’s competition comprises a variety of players, from metro market companies providing specialized services and software, to global, end-to-end IT service providers, to large consulting firms and government pure-plays.

All of these players are competing to deliver some or all of the services that CGI provides. Many factors distinguish the industry leaders, such as CGI. These include the depth and breadth of industry and technology expertise, local presence and strength of client relationships, and consistent, on-time, within-budget delivery everywhere the client operates.

Delivering practical innovation

Further, CGI’s breadth of digital intellectual property (IP) solutions provides it with a competitive advantage. The company has the ability to deliver practical innovation for measurable results and manages a unique global delivery network, including onshore, nearshore, and offshore options.

In addition, CGI’s strategy is executed through a unique business model that combines client proximity with an extensive global delivery network to deliver several benefits such as local relationships and accountability. Employees of CGI live and work near the company’s clients to provide a high level of responsiveness, partnership, and innovation.

Advancing the customers’ business

Further, local CGI members speak the clients’ language, understand the business environment, and collaborate to meet goals and advance the customer’s business. CGI’s local presence is complemented by an expansive global delivery network that ensures the company’s clients have 24/7 access to best-fit digital capabilities and resources to meet the customer’s end-to-end needs.

One of CGI’s key strategic goals is to be a clients’ partner and expert of choice.

In-demand technology expertise

To achieve this, CGI invests in developing and recruiting professionals with extensive industry, business, and in-demand technology expertise. In addition, a majority of CGI consultants and professionals are also owners through CGI’s share purchase plan, which, combined with the profit participation plan, provide an added level of commitment to the success of CGI’s clients.

Furthermore, CGI’s investment in quality frameworks and rigorous client satisfaction assessments has resulted in a consistent track record of on-time and within-budget project delivery. With regular reviews of engagements and transparency at all levels, CGI ensures that client objectives and the company’s own targets are consistently followed at all times.