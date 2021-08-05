1 High-Growth Canadian Tech Stock to Buy Right Now

CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) is a well-run Canadian technology company with a unique operating model. CGI employs approximately 76,000 consultants and professionals worldwide. Since 1976, CGI is a trusted partner in delivering innovative, client-inspired business services and solutions. The company helps develop, innovate and protect the technology that enables clients to achieve digital transformation goals faster, with reduced risk and enduring results.

Enabling business agility

Further, CGI partners with clients to enable business agility through a range of business and digital initiatives focused on human capital and culture practices, process automation, and data analytics. Technology is a key element of the value chains of organizations today and CGI helps clients adapt and harmonize a number of technologies and services, such as cloud, automation, and managed services to build agility, elasticity, security, and resiliency into the technology supply chain.

Digital engagement with customers and citizens has taken on new importance. CGI helps clients evaluate business aspects such as work culture, organizational models, and performance management, as well as adopt modern collaboration and resilient business continuity plans. CGI takes advantage of the fact that technology will continue to be at the heart of the future value chains that serve clients’, consumers and citizens.

Robust quality processes

In addition, CGI’s clients expect consistency of service while engaging CGI. CGI has an outstanding track record of on-time, within-budget delivery as a result of the company’s commitment to excellence and a robust governance model called CGI’s Management Foundation.

CGI’s Management Foundation provides a common business language, frameworks, and practices for managing all operations consistently across the globe, driving a focus on continuous improvement.

Furthermore, CGI also invests in rigorous quality and service delivery standards, including capability maturity model integration (CMMI) certification programs, as well as a comprehensive client satisfaction assessment program, with signed client assessments, to ensure high satisfaction on an ongoing basis.

CGI is unique compared to most companies, as the company’s vision is based on a dream to create an environment in which employees enjoy working together.

World-class business consulting services leader

This dream drives CGI’s vision to be a global, world-class end-to-end information technology (IT) and business consulting services leader helping clients succeed. In pursuing CGI’s dream and vision, CGI has been highly disciplined throughout the company’s history in executing a profitable growth strategy composed of four pillars that combine profitable organic growth and accretive acquisitions.

Additionally, CGI drives profitable organic growth through the pursuit of contracts with new and existing clients in targeted industries. Successes in winning contracts reflect the strength of CGI’s end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, the depth of expertise of CGI’s consultants in business and IT, and the appreciation of the proximity model by the company’s clients.

Growth through metro market acquisitions

Also, CGI focuses on growth through metro market acquisitions, helping provide a fuller range of end-to-end services. CGI identifies metro market acquisitions through a strategic qualification process that systematically searches for targets to strengthen CGI’s proximity model, leveraging strong local relationships with customers, and enhancing CGI’s industry expertise, services, and solutions.