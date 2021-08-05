Pot or Crypto: Which Stocks Are the Best to Buy Now?

These days, there are several industries offering tonnes of long-term growth potential. For example, pot stocks and crypto are two of the highest-growth industries you can invest in. So, it makes sense that these industries have some of the best stocks to buy now.

And while pot and crypto stocks are both high-potential investments, the two couldn’t be more dissimilar and facing completely different obstacles ahead of that long-term growth.

What is similar about both, though, is that while they offer immense growth potential, stocks in both industries need to be invested in for the long run.

Both industries can be considerably volatile and will take years to reach their full potential. So, to avoid risk and position yourself for optimal growth, investing for the long-term is paramount. But which are the best to buy now: pot stocks or crypto?

Pot stocks

It’s hard to believe it was roughly five years ago when the massive rallies in cannabis stocks began to take place. Investors knew that the recreational legalization of cannabis was a major opportunity.

However, ever since it’s been legalized, many stocks in the industry have suffered. And some are still having a hard time being profitable, which is quite the opposite of crypto stocks.

One of the reasons for this is that the sector has a tonne of growing pains to get through.

The industry is still working to crowd out the black market and improve profitability, and it looks like there may have to be more consolidation in the space.

Over time, though, new innovation should help continue to attract new customers to the industry. The research and innovation in edibles are already impressive and should help to continue growth for the industry.

If you’re bullish on pot stocks, though, rather than investing in some of the big-name pot stocks, it’s crucial you find businesses that have a high-quality business model.

While the bigger name stocks had the most growth potential and volatility in the past, today, it’s all about the quality of the operations. So, if you’re going to invest in pot stocks over crypto, I’d ensure you do a tonne of research and make sure you’re buying the best of the best.

Crypto stocks

There’s no doubt in my mind that pot stocks can offer significant long-term growth potential. With that being said, though, I think crypto stocks offer way more prospects for growth.

The cryptocurrency industry is one of the best to invest in today if you can commit to a long-term investment.

There’s tonnes of potential in the industry, and continuous innovation only continues to expand the industry’s horizons.

In addition to digital currencies such as Bitcoin and those that have been created to improve upon Bitcoin’s drawbacks, there are also blockchain networks, like Ethereum, that offer significant long-term growth potential.

While pot stocks may offer promising growth over the long run similar to crypto, crypto stocks also offer massive growth potential in the short run. This is why if you’re bullish on the sector, you’ll at least want some exposure.

If you have the cash to commit for the long term, I’d strongly consider investing in a top crypto stock like Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY).

Galaxy Digital is an exciting financial services company with several operating segments in the crypto space. It’s a stock that offers a tonne of potential, especially if cryptocurrencies can continue to gain popularity rapidly.

Plus, it’s well on its way to being consistently profitable, unlike many pot stocks, which have been operating for more years. And Galaxy is just one of many crypto stocks offering investors an incredible opportunity.

So, while there is certainly potential with pot stocks, I think the best industry to invest in today has to be crypto.