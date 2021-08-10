Buy Alert: This High-Growth Canadian Media Stock Is on Sale!

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent record-breaking earnings in the June quarter have not come as a major surprise to investors. The tech giant is a market leader in a rapidly expanding digital market industry, making it one of the largest companies in the world.

Alternatively, Canadians looking to invest in a company that is part of the digital content creation space can look at BBTV Holdings (TSX:BBTV), one of YouTube’s largest enterprise partners. BBTV has solid long-term potential and is also trading at a cheap valuation right now.

One may wonder how a digital behemoth such as Google stacks up with a less familiar Canadian media and technology company such as BBTV. The answer is video property. BBTV owns the second-largest video property worldwide in terms of unique viewers following only Google.

To achieve this position globally, BBTV has been able to leverage high-tech solutions such as machine learning and big data to create innovative solutions for digital creators of all kinds. This has evidently paid off with BBTV’s recent announcement of 5.5 billion new monthly views on YouTube Shorts, one of YouTube’s fastest-growing verticals.

Focus on content creation is increasing

In the wake of rapid digitalization, the barriers to entry for creating online content have fallen dramatically. The rapid innovation in the sphere of mobile/handheld devices now enables several consumers to also become creators. Exacerbated by applications such as TikTok and Facebook’s Instagram, the requirements of a large production budget are no longer a necessity.

BBTV is a leader in creator monetization and the company supports this wave of prospective creators. A report from Morning Consulting shows that 86% of people ages 13 to 38 would like to be an influencer.

To meet the needs of this rapidly growing industry, BBTV has built a suite of proprietary technologies to stay ahead of the curve. This includes tools such as VISO that leverage machine learning to help its users better understand and monetize their data. The industry-leading toolkit has enabled BBTV to generate a combined 40 billion views per month across its portfolio of creators and further engage with a global audience to enhance distribution and monetization.

BBTV is not alone in this revolution. Recent funding rounds have seen other creator monetization companies successfully raise significant capital, implying a greater desire for ownership of online content. However, BBTV is certainly one of the most exciting names to watch with a track record of notable partnerships including the NBA and Sony Pictures.

The Foolish takeaway

With a record-breaking quarter for You Tube, that generated over US$7 billion in sales in Q2, investors should now be watching closely for companies that stand to benefit from its performance such as BBTV. Furthermore, $BBTV has been given a price target of $18 by Bay Street analysts, more than three times what the company is currently trading at and leaving investors with a significant upside they can feel good about.