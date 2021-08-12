Retirees: Should You Invest in Tech Stocks?

Motley Fool investors who are in or near retirement tend to not be interested in much risk. So, when retirees look at tech stocks, many end up turning their nose up. And with that, they also turn their nose up at some pretty great opportunities.

Tech stocks are here to stay, and while there are a lot of new and exciting options, there are stable ones as well. So, if you’re a retiree looking for some solid options to consider, these are four great ones to get you started.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a software company that narrows in on acquiring other software businesses. This model has worked wonders for the company in the last few decades. Yes, decades. This is hard to find among strong tech stocks, but Constellation has been around for some time. In that time, it’s seen returns of 14,721% since 1995!

And it’s been a stable option as well. Through market crashes, dot-com bubbles — you name it — Constellation has lasted. Shares are now at all-time highs, but its acquisition strategy is sound. You can now latch onto a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% for the last decade! While shares aren’t cheap, the return will be worth the investment.

Open Text

A similar stock but with a cheaper price tag is Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX). It too focused on an acquisition strategy but has since been making partnerships with major tech companies offering cybersecurity for data in the cloud. Cybsecurity is another area of massive growth amongst tech stocks, but Open Text has the advantage.

Open Text has been growing too for decades, up 2,500% since its inception in 1991. It’s also raised its dividend for the eighth time recently since 2013! While it’s small, it’s something you won’t find with most tech stocks. Motley Fool investors can latch onto a CAGR of 17.5% from the last decade and see similarly stable gains in the years to come — even more so perhaps given the growth from cybersecurity.

Converge Technology

If you haven’t picked up on it already, retirees looking for stable tech stocks should look for those that grow through acquisitions. That’s why you can do well with Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS) as well. The company offers data storage solutions and has been buying up companies in the process. While it’s only been around since 2016, it’s on the growth path, up about 1,200% since 2016.

In the last year alone, shares have climbed an incredible 647% as of writing. But don’t confuse growth with volatility. The company has a stable revenue stream and business model that should continue seeing cash coming in as tech stocks continue to grow. While it’s likely to slow eventually, retirees can look forward to some massive short-term gains at a cheap share price.

Dye & Durham

Finally, if you want a super-stable company, Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) is an excellent choice. The software company specifically narrowed in on software for necessary businesses like law firms and government organizations. These will continue paying out subscription revenue, even during economic downturns. We saw this recently, as the company came on the market during the market downturn and surged. In the last year alone, it’s up 215%.

Sales continue to climb, and that will continue as Dye & Durham also takes on its acquisition growth model. It recently made two major acquisitions in the last month and even more before that! So, this is one of the best tech stocks to buy up today for Motley Fool investors seeking long-term revenue growth on the ground floor.