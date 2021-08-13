Cryptocurrency Hack: What Investors Need to Know

What investors should know

After a year of strong cryptocurrency growth, the fact that hackers could come in and steal more than half-a-billion dollars will set the market back a long way. It’s going to take a lot for consumers to regain confidence in this method of currency again. This will create a downfall in cryptocurrency that could indeed last years.

Even as Poly Network retrieved some of the tokens and a global investigation, it’s pretty much up to the hackers to return the tokens. This, again, does not bode well for investors to believe their cash is safe in cryptocurrency. The entire system, in fact, remains mostly unregulated. This allows for weaknesses in the code, thus the vulnerability to hacks and indeed heists such as the one seen Wednesday.

No initial downfall

Ethereum and Bitcoin continued to climb upwards this week, after dropping down in May. In fact, both are closing in on all-time highs. And that could be because there’s already movement to start protecting cryptocurrency users.

The European Union set forth a proposal to address the improved detection of both money laundering and financing of terrorism. This would include any digital currency provider to apply for a licence. Any anonymous digital currency accounts would indeed be banned.

On top of that, the United States Infrastructure Bill proposal would require those in the digital currency industry to both collect information and report tax obligations to the government. So, it’s clear that the world over is prepared for a future with cryptocurrency in it.

Bottom line

If you’re a long-term investor, then investing in cryptocurrency can still be a good choice. Governments are already looking into ways to digitize currency. These recent proposals prove the future will be filled with it. However, in the short term, it could be that every few years we continue to experience a hack that causes a major setback. But it will also force miners to improve code to allow fewer vulnerabilities.

For now, investing in a strong cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund like Galaxy Digital Holdings could be a great choice, offering an array of cryptocurrency rather than just one. I would just be patient when investing in cryptocurrency, because it could be a while until it’s as safe as the bills in your wallet.