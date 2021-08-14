Top Tech Stock in Canada Set to Outperform

OpenText (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) appears to be committed culturally and strategically to be a partner-embracing company. OpenText’s partnerships with the top American technology companies serve as examples of how the company works together with partners to create next-generation information management solutions and deliver them to the market.

Building and expanding relationships

In addition, OpenText builds and expands relationships with the best resellers, technology, and service providers to ensure customer success. OpenText has a number of strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent organizations in enterprise software, and the cloud, with whom the company works to enhance the value of customer investments.

These partnerships include SAP SE. OpenText is SAP’s partner for content services serving over 5000+ customers in 130+ countries in nearly every vertical and line of business. The OpenText suite for SAP solutions provides key business content seamlessly within the context of SAP business processes providing better efficiencies, reduced risk, and better experiences for customers, employees, and partners, accessible anywhere and anytime and available on and off the cloud.

Further, OpenText works together with Google Cloud to deploy the company’s information management solutions on the Google Cloud platform as fully managed services. This includes a containerized application architecture for flexible cloud or hybrid deployment models. Deploying OpenText’s solutions on the Google Cloud platform allows the company’s customers to scale business deployments as needed.

Additionally, OpenText has also partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration offers businesses the opportunity to consume OpenText’s information management solutions as fully managed services on AWS for cost savings, increased performance, scalability, and security.

Finally, OpenText has partnered with Microsoft and has expanded the portfolio of co-sell-ready OpenText solutions available for customers through Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and AppSource. Together with Microsoft, OpenText has enabled customers to connect all aspects of content infrastructure, integrating these into business processes and enable collaboration, management, and governance.

Growing with predictable and recurring revenue

Also, OpenText’s Carbonite partner program enables managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, distributors, and network and security vendors to grow with predictable and recurring revenue through cloud-based cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and backup and recovery solutions. Aimed at consumer markets, OpenText provides industry-specific tools, services, training, integrations, certifications, and platforms the company’s partners need to ensure trust and reliability with each partner’s customer base. In total, there are over 16,000 partners in the company’s Carbonite partner program.

Committed to supporting customers

Overall, OpenText appears committed to supporting the company’s customers, especially the clients who are currently managing the realities of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. OpenText’s customer base consists of enterprise companies, public sector agencies, and mid-market companies. With the acquisition of Carbonite, a significant number of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and direct consumers as well.

Being responsible for critical information infrastructure, OpenText has done an excellent job in ensuring that the company’s customers’ systems and processes can handle the changing reality of today while continuing to develop solutions to address the problems of tomorrow.