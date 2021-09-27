Don’t Wait for a Market Correction to Buy This Top Canadian Stock

There’s no question that market pullbacks are some of the best opportunities to buy top Canadian stocks.

However, major pullbacks don’t happen very often. So it’s possible that if you wait too long to buy a stock, by the time the market does correct, it may not even be as cheap as it is today.

In addition, some of the best Canadian stocks to buy will also be returning cash to you. And as you wait on the sidelines and keep your money in cash, you give up that opportunity.

So while there are some stocks to wait on buying in a market pullback, the very best Canadian stocks you’ll want to buy as soon as possible.

And Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is one of those top Canadian stocks you’ll want to buy today.

One of the top Canadian stocks to buy today

Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy for several reasons, one of which is that there aren’t any companies that offer similar exposure.

Brookfield offers investors exposure to some of the best long-life infrastructure assets around the world. Not only are these assets highly defensive and well-diversified by industry and geography, but they are handpicked by Brookfield, so you have some of the best exposure possible.

The company owns assets in the data, transportation, midstream, and utility industries. These are located all over the world. From Canada and the United States to South America, Europe, and even Asia, Brookfield’s assets span the globe.

The Canadian stock looks to buy assets that it can either invest in to improve the economics or combine with other assets in its portfolio to gain attractive synergies.

And once the company feels that it has grown an asset as much as possible, it will look to recycle the capital and invest it in a new opportunity.

This is why Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the top stocks in Canada and an investment I wouldn’t wait to buy.

How much potential does Brookfield Infrastructure have?

Brookfield Infrastructure just hosted its investor day, and there is much to be optimistic about. In addition to a solid performance in recent quarters, the top Canadian stock’s outlook is impressive, which is why you may want to buy the stock soon.

Brookfield highlighted its intention to build more of its assets into platforms that can acquire and expand other similar businesses to create attractive synergies. This leads to more growth potential and allows Brookfield to sell the assets at a higher valuation should it decide to recycle that capital.

In addition, Brookfield’s commitment to growing its data centre segment also looks promising for long-term investors. With technology rapidly improving, data centres are some of the most opportune assets to buy in this market environment, and Brookfield has recognized that.

Plus, the company has even been strategic about its acquisitions in the space, making sure not to overpay for these highly popular infrastructure assets.

This goes to show what an excellent investment Brookfield is, especially with its top-notch management team.

Brookfield’s long-term goal is to grow investor’s capital by up to 15% annually. Plus, it also looks to grow its dividend payments by up to 9% annually.

So if you’re looking for a top Canadian stock to buy now, I would be looking to buy Brookfield Infrastructure as soon as possible.