3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

The TSX recovered quickly from the market selloff in March 2020. It managed to end the COVID year with a 2.17% overall return. Apart from showing better resiliency than in the 2008 financial crisis, the TSX had an explosive start to 2021.

As of October 29, 2021, the year-to-date gain is 20.67%, resulting from bull runs for most of the ten months. You might think prices have gone through the roof. On the contrary, you can still buy stocks with absurdly low prices, like two top performers and a dividend payer that trades at less than $10.

TSX30 winner

Capstone Mining (TSX:CS) is a new entrant in the 2021 TSX30 List. The mining stock ranks fifth in the third edition of TMG Group’s flagship program that showcases the top-performing growth stocks. At $5.19 per share, the year-to-date gain is 118.07%, while the trailing one-year price return is 220%.

Had you invested $5,000 in Capstone one year ago, the investment would be worth $16,018 today. Market analysts remain bullish and recommend a strong buy rating for the TSX30 winner. Their 12-month average price target is $7.08, or an upside potential of 36%.

Capstone’s most recent financial and operational results are compelling reasons to pick up the mining stock this November. Copper sales and production after three quarters in 2021 grew 22% and 20% year over year. Revenue growth was 89%, while net income stood at $185.4 million. The $2.14 billion base metals producer lost $15.1 million in the same period in 2020.

Sustainable value for shareholders

TSX’s energy sector ruled this year and remained the top performer (+79%) entering November. Many of its constituents have turned around following the oil slump in 2020. Crew Energy (TSX:CR) outperforms the sector and the broader index with its 444.64% year-to-date gain. Also, the current share price of $3.19 is 660% higher than a year ago.

In Q2 2021, the $477.56 million crude oil & natural gas producer reported a 451% increase in adjusted fund flow (AFF) compared to Q2 2020. Similarly, Crew Energy realized a 16% reduction in net operating costs. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, the net loss of $21.78 million is a 90% improvement from the same period last year.

Crew President and CEO Dale Shwed said the company would continue increasing production and reducing unit costs to expand margins. It should create sustainable value for all stakeholders, says Shwed.

Pure dividend play

Inovalis (TSX:INO.UN) is a pure dividend play. You can purchase the real estate stock for $9.60 per share to partake of the mouth-watering 8.59% dividend yield. The $311 million real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a portfolio of office properties whose locations are in France (seven) and Germany (six).

According to Inovalis President Stéphane Amine, Q2 2021 was a turning point for Inovalis. While net income declined 9% to $6.1 million, rent collections from the French and German properties were 95% and nearly 100%. Also, 84.2% of the wholly-controlled properties are under long-term contracts with high-credit quality tenants.

Capital growth or recurring income

If you have an investment appetite but a limited budget, buy shares of Capstone Mining or Crew Energy for capital growth. High-yield Inovalis is your option if your preference is an income stock.