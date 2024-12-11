1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever

Magna stock has had a rough few years, but with shares down 15% in the last year (though it’s recently rebounded), it looks like it’s time to buy.

Magna International (TSX:MG) is one of Canada’s most iconic companies. It’s a global leader in automotive parts and a stock that deserves a place in any investor’s long-term portfolio. While the stock has faced a 15% dip over the past year, this decline presents an opportunity rather than a deterrent. For investors who understand the power of patience and the beauty of buying strong companies during downturns, Magna stock offers a rare chance — the ability to purchase a high-quality stock at a discount and hold it for decades.

The numbers

Magna stock’s recent financial results underscore its resilience and adaptability in a challenging industry. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, the company posted sales of $10.28 billion, down slightly by 3.8% year over year. The dip is primarily due to lower vehicle production volumes in key markets and the divestiture of certain operations. Despite this, Magna stock showed remarkable profitability improvements, with net income rising to $484 million from $394 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped by an impressive 23%, reaching $1.68 per diluted share.

Magna stock is not merely weathering the storm. It is actively positioning itself for the future. Its acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety is a strategic move that enhances its capabilities in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This is a key area of growth as automakers and consumers increasingly prioritize vehicle safety technology. Furthermore, Magna stock has made significant progress in the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) space, securing its first dedicated hybrid drive system contract.

From a valuation perspective, Magna stock appears attractively priced. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.19 suggests it offers value compared to peers in the industrial and automotive sectors. With a market capitalization of $18.42 billion and a price-to-book ratio of just 1.07, Magna stock provides an appealing combination of growth potential and balance sheet strength. Investors seeking income will also appreciate the company’s dividend yield of 4.15%, which surpasses its five-year average yield of 3.08%. With a manageable payout ratio of around 50%, this dividend is sustainable, offering shareholders consistent returns while leaving room for reinvestment in growth initiatives.

Balancing the books

Magna stock’s financial health further reinforces its stability. The company boasts $1.06 billion in cash reserves, providing flexibility for future investments or navigating economic uncertainties. While its debt levels are notable at $7.59 billion, a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79% remains within reasonable limits for a company of this scale. Moreover, Magna stock’s operating cash flow of $3.3 billion in the trailing 12 months highlights its ability to generate substantial liquidity.

One of the most compelling reasons to consider Magna stock as a forever stock is its forward-looking strategy. The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift as EVs and hybrid technologies gain momentum. Magna stock’s focus on becoming a leader in these areas, combined with its diversification across traditional automotive components and next-generation technologies, sets it apart. The company is also expanding its footprint globally, ensuring it captures opportunities in emerging markets alongside established regions.

Plus, Magna stock offers investors peace of mind with its proven track record. The company has a history of adapting to changes in the automotive landscape, consistently delivering value to shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

Magna International is a shining example of a stock that combines value, growth, and stability. Its current dip is a chance to buy into a world-class company at a discount, with the potential to enjoy years of dividend income and capital growth. By focusing on innovation, maintaining financial discipline, and positioning itself as a leader in the evolving automotive sector, Magna stock is not just a good investment. It’s a magnificent one. For long-term investors, Magna stock represents an opportunity to hold a cornerstone stock that can deliver consistent returns in good times and bad.