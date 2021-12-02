3 Easy Side Hustles to Collect Cash From Your Couch

If you’re looking for extra cash, you could do all three of these side hustles and still have time for your day job! (Not that you’d end up needing it).

It’s becoming more and more commonplace these days for Canadians to have some kind of side hustle. During the pandemic, many people were finding new ways to occupy their time that could be turned into cash.

This led to others wanting to find their own passion project. And you should! But some of us just want the cold, hard cash. And that’s totally fine too. After all, returning to the workplace means you don’t have as much time on your hands. So if that’s you, these are three side hustles that allow you to collect cash from your couch.

The easy sell

One of the easiest, cheapest, fastest ways to make cash quick is by selling items online. But if you’re out of items after cleaning out your attic, you can still set up a consistent side hustle. All it takes is a little scrolling through some online sites.

Companies like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace can allow you to search by free items alone. Life events like a new baby, moving, an estate sale all have people listing items online for quick pick up. You can simply collect the items, and sell them online as someone who has more time on their hands. It’s simple, easy, and super effective.

Rent it out

Another simple solution if you’re not into glorified garbage picking is to rent out your cleaned out space. I’m sure you’re already aware of the popular way of becoming a property owner and renting out to renters. But if you’re not into managing people, managing stuff is a lot easier.

All you have to do is rent out your cleaned out garage or attic for a determined period of time. You can even add on a code-lock door so that the renter can access your area without entering your home. This is great in a time when small business owners need storage space to store and ship out their products. So if you can create competition based on storage units in your area, that’s a great way to get in on the action!

Grammar nerds needed…

If you’re a big reader with a flair for grammar, proofreading is another excellent way to make cash from your couch. It doesn’t cost you anything and is great for a grammar nerd, especially if you have some qualifications. Once you get started, it’s a great way to make cash and can add up to as much as $15 to $20 per hour!

Whether you decide to proofread novels, manuals, or memos, proofreading is certainly a possibility. However, I’d recommend taking a course or workshop before diving in. It will take time to boost your editing chops and create a portfolio before you can boost your hourly rate.

Bottom line

Side hustles are great for those with a little time on their hands, especially in the evening when you want to relax in front of the television. All of these options allow you to just sit back, relax, and collect cash. In fact, you could do all three at once! And that could end up creating enough cash that you can quit your day job. Your first purchase may be to buy a new couch.