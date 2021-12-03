Dividend Aristocrats, while quite amazing when it comes to the stability of the dividends, rarely offer very high yields.

Once upon a time, being a landlord was considered the best way to start a passive-income stream. While the allure of real estate is still hard to ignore for most investors, it’s not a realistic option for many investors. Even if you have as much as $100,000 to invest, you might not be able to start a consistent income stream from the real estate industry.

And even if you can invest more and become a landlord, the passive income stream is not truly hands-off. You can either pay for a property manager, a cost that will cut into your profits, or become an “active” landlord.

Dividend income , though not as old as real estate, is another tried-and-tested way to start a passive-income stream. And this one is truly hands-off. And with the right stock, you can easily start a daily double-digit passive income with less capital than you would need for real estate.

One right stock is Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF).

The dividends

Timbercreek Financial is currently offering a mouthwatering yield of 7.49%. At this yield, the company can give you about $10.2 a day if you invest $50,000 in it. That’s much less than the minimum amount of capital you might need to start a passive income from real estate right away.

The payout ratio for the dividends, while not very ideal at 150%, is still relatively sustainable considering the company’s dividend history. It has maintained its dividends for payout ratios above 100% previously as well. The company also hasn’t changed its monthly payout in the last five years.

The company is currently trading at $9.2 per share, so if you are thinking about reinvesting, you can virtually add one stock daily to your stake in the company. At $0.0575 a share, you can virtually add about $21 to your yearly dividend income by buying 365 additional stocks through reinvesting (assuming the price doesn’t cross $10 a share).

The company

Timbercreek Financials is a non-bank commercial lender with a mortgage portfolio of about $1.1 billion. Thanks to the market capitalization of $757 million, the company is priced quite close to the size of the portfolio it operates. The portfolio is composed of 117 mortgage properties — about half of which are multifamily properties.

Other asset classes include retail, unimproved land, and office properties. 86.7% of the properties are income-producing, making the risk of default quite low. The company has mostly invested in mortgages for properties in the urban areas.

Foolish takeaway