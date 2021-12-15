Are Metaverse Stocks the Best Investment Opportunity of This Generation?

If you’re a growth investor looking to buy high-potential stocks, the metaverse is one of the best opportunities to consider today.

Ever since the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry began its major revolution last year, investors have been finding tonnes of high-potential opportunities. In addition to the much-anticipated launch of Web 3.0, the metaverse is another revolutionary idea that has many investors, companies and stocks looking to discover.

The metaverse is sure to offer a whole new way of doing business and living life, so those who can position themselves first, stand to see the biggest returns as more users spend time in the metaverse. But what is the metaverse?

What is the metaverse?

The metaverse is a virtual world where we will interact, shop, play games and much more. It’s driven by a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and social media.

What’s important to note is that there isn’t just one metaverse, as multiple stocks or even blockchain projects can be working on building their version of a metaverse.

Why do metaverse stocks offer so much potential?

With the incredible pace of technological innovation that we see today, the metaverse was the next significant and logical step. Having a virtual world where you can do any number of things leverages technology to eliminate some of the barriers we face when we aren’t physically present with one another.

It’s why so many companies and stocks are now jumping on the metaverse bandwagon. One of the most notable was Facebook when it changed its name in late October to Meta Platforms. Other massive companies have followed suit as well, all in a bid to try to build some of the most dominant virtual worlds before their competitors.

In addition to companies contributing to the development of the metaverse, several blockchain projects have been doing so, and long before Facebook changed its name.

This is important to consider because decentralized blockchain projects could offer some of the most growth potentials, especially when one of the biggest concerns about the future of the metaverse stands with individuals’ privacy, which wouldn’t be much of a concern if a metaverse was decentralized.

It’s also why the hype around NFTs continues to grow. NFTs, while still early and mostly thought of and used today for speculating, already have real-world use cases. These tokens represent assets in the metaverse, such as real estate or video game collectibles.

For example, ZED RUN is a play-to-earn video game built on blockchain technology that’s growing rapidly in popularity. The idea of the game is that you train and race virtual horses. And of course, each racehorse that you can own is its own NFT which has real value and can be sold to any player in the world via the blockchain.

How can you invest in these high-potential projects?

As the industry continues to gain popularity and more investors, as well as companies, look for ways to gain exposure, naturally, there continue to be more opportunities for investors to consider.

Already there are now ETFs that are launching that offer investors exposure to some of the top tech stocks with metaverse exposure, such as Meta Platforms and Apple.

However, if you’re looking for even more opportunity and more direct exposure to the metaverse, I’d recommend finding projects that you believe in and can commit to investing in for the long haul.

One of the most exciting projects currently is the game, The Sandbox, which you can invest in by purchasing its native token SAND. The Sandbox is a virtual world where you build and monetize your own gaming experiences. Its token SAND is the primary currency used for buying and selling assets within the game. In addition, it’s also used for governance and can be staked to earn investors passive income on their investment.

Currently, SAND has a market cap of more than US$4.2 billion and is the 39th most valuable cryptocurrency. And this is just an example of one project.

The metaverse is certainly one of the most revolutionary ideas being developed today. So if you’re looking to gain exposure to the metaverse and stocks that offer significant prospects for growth, I’d start researching into projects as soon as possible. The metaverse has a tonne of potential to be the best investment opportunity of this generation.