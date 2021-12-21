3 Lesser-Known Cryptocurrencies to Buy For 2022

As we head into 2022, here are three of the best cryptocurrencies to buy.

Finding the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022 is one of the hottest topics right now. While the industry has offered a tonne of growth over the last year and a half, and tonnes of new projects have been created, the majority of investors took notice only a few months ago when Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, coupled with the idea of the metaverse, has many investors, institutions and even companies intrigued.

The new technology is here to stay, and day after day, more and more companies and businesses are launching NFTs, accepting cryptocurrencies as payment and much more, all in a bid to ensure that they aren’t left behind as blockchain technology gets adapted.

So naturally, if you’re looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, you understand that they have a tonne of potential. But with thousands of coins or tokens to consider and only a few big-name cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, as well as a steep learning curve for many, it can be hard to decide which are the best investments.

So here are three lesser-known ideas that could be some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 for you to consider.

Tezos: one of the most advanced blockchains

One of the first cryptocurrencies I’d recommend for investors is XTZ (CRYPTO:XTZ), the native token of the Tezos blockchain.

Tezos is an exciting innovation in the blockchain industry because it’s a platform to deploy smart contracts, much like Ethereum. However, it’s been built to evolve without the need for a hard fork.

This is a significant advantage, and as a result, Tezos has been one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks. Tonnes of companies are now using Tezos as their blockchain partner, and the platform is also rapidly growing for its NFT marketplace.

This is why XTZ is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022. Not only does the price of XTZ naturally increase as the blockchain becomes more popular, but owning it also gives you the ability to vote on governance decisions, which will have a massive impact on which upgrades the blockchain network implements.

Tezos is currently the 42nd most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of roughly US$3.7 billion. So it’s still relatively small, offering incredible growth potential for investors in 2022 and beyond.

Axie Infinity: one of the most popular play-to-earn video games

Another massive innovation in the cryptocurrency industry and one of the highest-potential opportunities for investors are play-to-earn video games and their rapidly growing popularity.

One of the top games at the moment is Axie Infinity, making its native currency AXS (CRYPTO:AXS) (Axie Infinity Shards) one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022.

Play-to-earn video games are just getting started, and the associated cryptocurrencies with the most popular games have been some of the top performers in 2021.

There are now several games that have been released or are in development. So if you can find these and learn about them early, other games and their coins could be even better investments.

AXS, for example, is already up more than 18,000% this year and is now the 29th most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of roughly US$5.9 billion. So while AXS still offers a tonne of potential and could be one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022, finding a high-potential pay-to-earn game at an even earlier stage in its development could be even more promising.

Uniswap is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022 and beyond

The final cryptocurrency to consider as one of the best buys for 2022 is Uniswap’s native token UNI (CRYPTO: UNI). Uniswap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges, which gives it a tonne of potential over the long run. In just the last 24 hours, over US$1.8 billion in volume has been exchanged on its platform.

Owning UNI offers investors exposure to Uniswap. But it also allows UNI token holders to engage in shared community ownership and the development of the decentralized protocol.

So naturally, the success and adoption of Uniswap products will positively impact the price of UNI. Therefore, as DeFi continues to gain in popularity, UNI could be one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022.