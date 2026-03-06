Motley Fool Premium
This TSX Dividend Stock is Down 48% and Still Worth Every Dollar

Down 48% from its highs, goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock offers a 5.2% yield. The lender is ripe for bargain hunting before a March 25 event…

Brian Paradza, CFA
Key Points
  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is down 48% on credit fears and leadership changes, but trades at a forward P/E of 5.6x and remains irrationally cheap versus given its earnings growth potential.
  • The non-prime lender recently grew its loan book by 24% to a record $5.44 billion and can fund $350 million in annual growth internally, without external debt.
  • With a 30% to 40% normalized earnings payout ratio, the 5.2% dividend is fortress‑safe; watch for a Q4 2025 earnings report on March 25 as a potential catalyst.

A stock down nearly 50% from its high usually signals trouble. But when that stock is goeasy (TSX:GSY), the sell-off looks less like a fundamental collapse and more like the market throwing the baby out with the bathwater. GSY stock is a steal at today’s 48% discount, the undervalued sub-prime lender could sustain growth through market turbulence and shine for contrarian investors buying the dip.

Canada’s leading non‑prime lender has seen its shares cut in half, falling from a 52‑week high of $216.50 to current levels under $112.50 (at writing). The drop has pushed its dividend yield to an attractive 5.2%. goeasy stock presents a compelling long-term value investment opportunity for value investors willing to look past current fears.

Why goeasy stock is down

Two factors explain the market’s sudden distaste for goeasy: sector pressure and leadership turbulence.

The non‑prime lending space is facing headwinds. Persistent macroeconomic weakness has squeezed consumers, and delinquencies are ticking higher. During the third-quarter of 2025, goeasy’s allowance for future credit losses increased to 8.13%, up from 7.92% in the prior quarter. Markets hate deteriorating credit metrics, and fears of a 2008‑style meltdown have sent alternative lenders into deep discount territory.

Compounding the sector concerns, goeasy lost its CFO in September 2025, followed by its CEO in December. Hal Khouri’s abrupt departure as CFO was quickly followed by an appointment of interim CFO Felix Wu. Then CEO Dan Rees resigned for health reasons, with Patrick Ens – then president of subsidiary easyfinancial – taking the top job on January 1, 2026.

Losing two C‑suite executives in four months would rattle any company. But Ens isn’t an outsider. He was identified as a potential CEO candidate as early as 2023 and joined goeasy in 2024 to lead its largest revenue generator, easyfinancial. His background as a risk analyst is particularly relevant as the company navigates a challenging credit environment.

Still, the market has lapsed into wait‑and‑see mode, heavily discounting the stock until the new leadership team proves itself.

Why GSY stock is still worth every dollar

Here’s where the contrarian investment opportunity on GSY stock emerges.

Credit cycles come and go. Financially strong lenders use downturns to gain market share as smaller, capital‑constrained competitors exit. goeasy is positioned to do exactly that.

The company reported a record loan book of $5.4 billion by September 30, 2025, 24% year‑over‑year growth. Even if external lenders tighten funding, goeasy estimates it can grow its consumer loan portfolio by $350 million annually using only internal cash flows. The business can keep expanding through 2026 and into 2027 without tapping external debt markets.

Importantly, the loan book is becoming more secure. About 48% of easyfinancial’s loans are now secured, up from 45% a year earlier. That shift reduces risk precisely when it matters most.

Valuation tells its own compelling story. goeasy stock trades at a forward P/E of just 5.6 times – a steep discount to its historical range of 10–12 times. The forward price earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3 suggests the stock is significantly undervalued given its future earnings growth potential. GSY stock stands as one of the cheapest growth stocks in the Canadian financial services sector today. It’s irrationally cheap.

The Canadian non‑prime market also deserves context. It isn’t the U.S. sub‑prime market of 2007. Lending standards, regulatory oversight, and consumer dynamics differ meaningfully. Recent investor panic could be overblown.

A dividend you can sleep on

The 5.2% yield on goeasy stock is attractive, but safety matters more. GSY’s payout ratio typically hovers around 30% of normalized earnings. Even if earnings take a 20% hit from bad loans, the dividend would remain well covered.

Add a renewed share buyback authorization, permitting repurchases of up to 10% of the public float through December 2026, and shareholders have multiple paths to upside.

The next catalyst arrives March 25 when goeasy reports fourth‑quarter 2025 earnings. The new leadership’s initial commentary and 2026 guidance could reset market narratives.

The Foolish bottom line

goeasy stock is a strong-willed contrarian investor’s friend. Credit metrics bear watching, and the new leadership must prove itself. But a 48% drop in a dominant, profitable lender with a 5.2% dividend yield and a single‑digit P/E is the kind of opportunity value investors often dream about. When cycles turn, market leaders emerge stronger. And goeasy is a strong recovery candidate for new money right now.

