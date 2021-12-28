5 Stocks I’ll Buy in a Heartbeat if the Stock Market Crashes in 2022

It’s impossible to predict whether there will be a stock market crash in 2022. But if there is, here are five stocks I’ll be looking to buy on the dip.

After the increase in volatility that we’ve been seeing to end the year, many investors might be wondering what the chances are that a stock market crash materializes in 2022.

Despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant and other economic impacts, such as inflation, we’ve seen a Santa Claus rally the last few trading days resulting in stocks posting gains once again.

Nevertheless, there are still several reasons why it’s possible we could see a market crash in 2022. And as many investors know, these are some of the best opportunities to buy high-quality Canadian stocks.

So, if there does happen to be a stock market crash in 2022, here are five Canadian stocks I’d buy in a heartbeat.

Shopify is one of the first stocks I’d buy if there’s a market crash in 2022

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is well known by many as one of the best Canadian growth stocks. And while much of its incredible growth is behind it, the stock is still one of the leading and most dominant companies in an e-commerce industry that will only continue to grow over the long haul.

Shopify has shown time and again it can lead the way and grow its operations at an impressive pace. As a result, it’s usually trading with a significant premium.

So, if a market crash was to materialize in 2022, that could be the best time to buy the high-potential tech stock while it’s on sale.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Another one of the very best Canadian stocks to own is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP), which is why it’s one of the first stocks I’d buy in a sell off.

Brookfield offers investors a unique opportunity to own some of the best infrastructure assets worldwide. This includes assets such as telecom towers in India, as well as railroads in Brazil.

It’s an incredible stock that’s perfect to buy and hold for decades. So any time it goes on sale in a stock market correction, it’s one of the first stocks I’m looking to buy.

CAPREIT

Another high-quality stock to buy is the largest and most liquid residential real estate stock, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

CAPREIT offers investors exposure to a massive portfolio of residential real estate properties located across Canada. It’s a great way to gain exposure to the Canadian housing market, without needing a massive amount of capital.

CAPREIT and its professional management team have taken advantage of ultra low interest rates in recent years, borrowing capital to expand its portfolio considerably.

The result has been an impressive 285% return for investors over the last decade, which is why it’s one of the first stocks I’d look to buy if the market was to crash in 2022.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), the massive Canadian telecom stock, is another company at the top of my list.

It’s unclear how much a high-quality, blue-chip stock like BCE would fall if a market crash materialized in 2022. The company is extremely robust and has impressive operations. So, it’s a lot less volatile than the rest of the market.

Still, a high-quality, blue-chip stock like BCE could be impacted by a market pullback, and when these high-quality businesses trade cheap, it’s without a doubt the best time to increase your exposure.

So, should markets get choppy this year and high-quality stocks like BCE are sold off, it could be one of the best to buy.

A top crypto stock would be an excellent buy in a market crash

We all know how volatile cryptocurrency stocks can be, which is why it’s crucial to hold long-term.

But because they are so volatile, it also offers investors some considerable opportunities if you can keep a long-term mindset and buy these stocks while they are falling off a cliff.

If you buy a stock with high-quality operations, it should eventually recover, and when it does, you’ll have exposure at one of the cheapest prices possible.

There are a few high-quality crypto stocks you could consider buying, but my personal preference is Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY).

So, if there is a stock market crash in 2022, or even if the crypto industry experiences a sell off, Galaxy Digital will be one of the top stocks to buy.