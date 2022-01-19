Home » Investing » Passive-Income Investing: Here’s How to Make $99/Week on Your Couch!

Passive-Income Investing: Here’s How to Make $99/Week on Your Couch!

Passive-income investors can look to churn out $99/week tax-free with top dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) and others.

Yesterday, I’d discussed why passive-income investors could work to generate $17/day. Better yet, investors should look to build their income-oriented portfolio in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Today, I want to continue to explore this framework to generate even more tax-free income. We’ll look at four dividend stocks that can help us achieve another well-earned income goal.

This dividend stock will rise with Canada’s aging population

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is the first dividend stock passive-income investors should look to snatch up in our hypothetical TFSA. This Markham-based company offers housing, care, and related services to Canadian seniors. Its shares have climbed 16% year over year as of close on January 18.

The stock closed at $7.24 per share on that same day. In our hypothetical, we’ll snatch up 2,800 shares of Extendicare, which works out to a purchase price of $20,272. This dividend stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.04 per share, which represents a tasty 6.6% yield. Our shares will allow us to generate roughly $25.84/week in tax-free income in our TFSA.

Passive-income investors can also get defence out of this REIT

Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that offers exposure to a portfolio of global healthcare real estate. I’d suggested that investors should target this defensive REIT in late 2021. Shares of Northwest REIT have climbed 4.5% in the year-over-year period.

This stock closed at $13.70 on January 18. We can buy 1,480 shares of Northwest REIT for a purchase price of $20,276. The dividend stock last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.067 per share. That represents a strong 5.8% yield. Our holdings will allow us to churn out $22.88 week in tax-free passive income.

Here’s another stock passive-income investors should trust

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is the third dividend stock I’d target for a passive-income portfolio. This Calgary-based company develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The dividend stock dropped 9.7% in 2021. Its shares have plunged another 11% to open 2022.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables closed at $16.67 per share on January 18. We’ll snag 1,220 shares at a purchase price of $20,337.40 in our TFSA. TransAlta last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, representing a strong 5.6% yield. Our 1,220 shares will allow us to generate $21.96/week in passive income in our TFSA.

One more dividend stock that can churn out consistent passive income

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is the fourth and final dividend stock I’d look to target to churn out passive income in 2022. This top non-bank lender has seen its shares increase 10% from the prior year.

This dividend stock closed at $9.68 per share on January 18. For our final investment, we’ll buy 2,120 shares of Timbercreek at a purchase price of $20,521.60. This dividend stock last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.058 per share. That represents a monster 7.1% yield. TFSA investors can generate $28.37/week in tax-free income with these shares.

Conclusion

These investments in our hypothetical TFSA work to churn out $99/week in tax-free passive income. That is a solid return to count on for the rest of 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

