Home » Investing » 2 Ways to Make $679 a Month in Passive Income

2 Ways to Make $679 a Month in Passive Income

Passive income can also be derived from growth stocks like Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Last Updated
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income is defined as cash flow that’s enough to cover basic living expenses and is generated without any work. Unfortunately, most essential costs are sky high, so offsetting them with passive income is a tall order. 

However, there are some relatively aggressive strategies that can help you achieve this. In fact, two time-tested investment strategies could help you generate up to $679 a month in passive income. That’s enough to cover the utilities for two families, the car payments for a couple, or a substantial portion of your monthly rent. 

Here’s what you’ll need to do. 

Growth stocks + systematic withdrawals

This may come as a surprise, but growth stocks that don’t pay dividends can actually help you generate passive income. There are three essential ingredients for this strategy to work:

  • Max out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)
  • Find a growth stock with a track record of steady, double-digit growth
  • Create a systematic withdrawal plan

Here’s how this strategy works. A reliable growth stock like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 25% since 2009. Holding this steady growth stock in a maxed-out TFSA ($81,500) could generate 25% annually in capital gains. You can then sell a fixed portion of these gains (say, 10%) every year to generate tax-free passive income. 

So long as Dollarama’s growth doesn’t dip below 10%, this strategy should help you generate cash flows without eroding capital. In other words, you can safely create $8,150 a year, or $679 a month, in passive income while preserving your wealth.  

High-yield dividend stocks

I’ll admit it: the first strategy is a little risky. Predicting growth rates over the long term isn’t easy. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to make $679 a month in passive income. Here are the ingredients for strategy number two:

  • A maxed-out TFSA (again)
  • An undervalued, high-yield dividend stock
  • A systematic withdrawal plan (again)

A robust, high-yield dividend stock like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a great target for this. The stock offers a 6.6% dividend yield, which is far better than the average yield of the Canadian stock market. You could stop there and generate $448 a month in passive income by deploying your maxed-out TFSA. 

But where’s the fun in that? Why not apply a small systematic withdrawal plan to boost passive income? Selling just 4.4% of your annual capital gains could push your yield to 10%. That means you can generate $679 in monthly cash flows. 

For this strategy to work, Enbridge needs to sustain its dividend and deliver capital gains that exceed 4% or so on average. Indeed, the company has consistently paid a stellar dividend every year for decades. As for capital gains, the stock is up 20.8% over the past year alone! That covers roughly five years of systematic withdrawals at 4.4%. 

Bottom line

Focusing on reliable growth or dividend stocks and maxing out your TFSA contribution room is essential for passive income. But if you’re retired and looking to add a special boost, consider a systematic withdrawal plan. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? The 3 Best Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

A small but regular investment in top-quality dividend stocks could help you create a portfolio that will offer solid passive …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $366.75 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners and other investors focused on passive income have an opportunity to use their TFSA to hold top TSX …

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the inflation in the United States reaching a multi-decade high, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, has …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks That You Can Buy Under $30

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing selloff provides long-term investors a chance to buy quality stocks at a lower price. Investors have seen a …

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Growth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy some of Canada’s top dividend-growth stocks at reasonable prices. …

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Retirees: This ETF Will Help You Generate $3,100 in Tax-Free Income Each Year

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, is a registered account that was introduced back in 2009. Any withdrawals from the …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Offer Incredible Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today is a volatile place, filled with stocks that no longer seem like a sure thing compared to …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Add to Heavily Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

If $100 bills were available to purchase for $80, probably everyone would have grabbed the opportunity. But, alas, that doesn’t …

Read more »