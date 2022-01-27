Home » Investing » 3 of the Best ETFs to Buy in February

3 of the Best ETFs to Buy in February

ETFs are an excellent tool Canadian investors have at their disposal. And while the market is selling off, here are three of the best ETFs to buy now.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Last Updated
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

After all that’s gone on in the stock market over the last couple of months, there are many high-quality ETFs to buy to take advantage of some of the best discounts we’ve seen in a while.

Not every stock has been impacted severely, but plenty of high-quality, long-term growth stocks have seen their share prices impacted as investors look to lower their portfolio risk.

So if you have cash that you’re looking to invest and you want to find some of the best deals on the market, here are three ETFs to buy in February that are far too cheap to ignore.

One of the best crypto ETFs to buy now

Cryptocurrencies have been some of the worst-performing assets and stocks in the recent sell-off. So while there are plenty of bargains to find across the space, one of the best investments to consider now is the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (TSX:ETHX.B).

The ETF gives investors exposure directly to Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency that currently has a market cap of roughly US$300 billion.

So unlike a crypto company or an ETF that owns several companies, investors will benefit from the Ethereum ETF as long as the price of ETH gains. This is why it’s one of the best ETFs to buy now.

Not only is ETH extremely cheap at the moment, down 50% from its all-time high, but it’s also slated to introduce major upgrades to the network this year.

So while the ETF also trades roughly 50% off its high, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF is one of the best to consider.

A top tech ETF

In addition to cryptocurrencies, many higher-risk tech stocks have also been selling off lately. And while this is understandable given investors want to rebalance their portfolios, it creates opportunities for long-term investors to buy at a discount.

So if you want to gain exposure to high-quality tech stocks while they are undervalued, one of the best ETFs to look at right now is the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT).

The XIT offers investors exposure to many of the top Canadian tech stocks, such as Shopify and Constellation Software. These are some of the best long-term growth stocks you can own, so having the opportunity to gain exposure when they are so cheap could benefit long-term investors significantly.

To give you an idea of how cheap the ETF is, it’s currently trading roughly 30% off its 52-week highs, and right at the bottom of its 52-week range.

So while these top tech stocks trade without a significant growth premium like they usually do, I think XIT ETF is one of the best to buy now.

One of the best ETFs to buy in February for risk-averse investors

If you’re an investor who is more risk-averse, rather than buying two higher-risk ETFs, you may want to consider a low-risk ETF such as the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB).

In contrast to the Ethereum ETF, which is down 50% from its 52-week high, and the XIT, which is down 30%, the ZLB is trading less than 5% off its 52-week high, showing just how safe and reliable it can be.

The ETF owns highly defensive businesses such as utilities and consumer staple stocks. In fact, those two sectors alone make up almost a third of the entire fund.

In addition to being extremely safe, the ETF also pays a distribution with a current yield of 2.5%. So if you’re a risk-averse investor looking to put some of your hard-earned capital to work in February, the ZLB could be an excellent choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Do You Need Bonds in Your Investment Portfolio?

| Kay Ng

The traditional investment portfolio would have a bond and equity component. Do you really need bonds in your investment portfolio? …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

Planning to Invest? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the Canadian stock market currently going through a downturn, now’s the time to be investing in TSX stocks. The …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top ETFs for Tax-Free Passive Income in Retirement

| Andrew Button

Looking to earn copious amounts of tax-free passive income in retirement? If so, it pays to hold dividend ETFs in …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy During a Market Bottom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to go through a turbulent beginning to 2022. In fact, as of writing it hit …

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy That Are Outperforming in the Recent Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

The recent market sell-off has caught a lot of headlines. It’s been quite substantial, but you may have noticed not …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

Opening a TFSA? Start Investing With These 3 Stocks!

| Jed Lloren

Deciding to take control of your finances is one of the most important, and arguably best, things you can ever …

Read more »

5G chip
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5G Stock Pick as 5G Goes Live in the U.S.

| Jitendra Parashar

The 5G rollout in the U.S. has been in the news lately. The telecom giants like Verizon and AT&T have …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Prepare Your TFSA for a Potential Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The fear index. It’s the nickname for the U.S. stock market’s volatility index. Traders look to it to see how …

Read more »