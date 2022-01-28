Home » Investing » 1 Less-Volatile ETF to Invest Through a Bear Market

1 Less-Volatile ETF to Invest Through a Bear Market

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is an interesting pick up to invest through a turbulent February 2022.

Posted by Joey Frenette Last Updated
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

The U.S. markets slipped into correction territory on Monday in what was a nasty day of trade. With rates holding steady, though, it was clear that this market pullback has evolved into something broader. With the Fed ready to raise the bar on interest rates as many as five times this year, investors have the right to be a bit jittery if over half of their portfolios are allocated to high-multiple tech stocks. Undoubtedly, the Cathie Wood ARK stocks have gotten obliterated, with 2-5% drops becoming the norm.

Heck, some of the more speculative names in her ARK basket have been dealt double-digit percentage drops in any given week. There’s no question that the amount of pain her investors are in is extraordinary. Though ARK did enrich many in 2020, a huge chunk of investors, mostly beginners who didn’t sell or ended up chasing at highs, lost money. Whether or not such speculative tech stocks bounce back abruptly is anyone’s guess. Some of the names down over 70% probably aren’t coming back, and for those who no longer believe in a company’s long-term thesis, money doesn’t have to be made back where it was lost.

Bear market or not, there are opportunities out there

Indeed, diversification could have saved many beginners from a painful plunge over the past few quarters of concentrated selling in technology names. With Bitcoin and the broader crypto markets also rolling over, it’s clear that there are few, if any, places to hide amid the latest market correction. With so much pessimism and fear in the markets right now over what seems to be a taper tantrum, similar to the one experienced back in 2018, it can pay dividends to stick with value and lower-beta securities.

That said, battered growth stocks are still worth nibbling for the young investor who’s willing to hold for years at a time, with a plan to buy more on further weakness. While a move into bear market looks inevitable for the Nasdaq 100, which slipped around 15% at its low on Monday, I think that investors should take those “dot-com bubble burst 2.0” predictions with a fine grain of salt. Remember, much of the punishment has already been dealt out. Many speculative stocks are down over 70% from their highs, and they’re still in free-fall mode!

Eventually, they will bottom. But until then, investors should look to invest cautiously rather than betting on a quick ricochet.

Keep it safe and simple

Consider BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB), a one-stop-shop of low-beta, high-quality Canadian companies that can help you weather the storm. A majority of the names in the ETF are in the value category. Many sport rich, growing dividends are less likely to implode alongside the broader markets if we are due to fall into bear market territory at some point this year.

While the ZLB won’t make you rich, as some of the speculative stocks will once they finally put in a bottom, I think they’re a great “middle ground” investment to partially shield the effects of inflation and broader market volatility. So, bear market or not, investors should at least start thinking about nibbling on some names on the latest correction. You don’t need to jump into the deep end, either. You can keep it simple and relatively safe, with ETFs like the ZLB.

Indeed, when the tides get rough, it can be tough to make all the moves you need to make. Emotions can inhibit your ability to hit that buy bottom. With the ZLB, though, it’s somewhat easier, given you’re getting broad exposure and less chop on the day to day.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Ethereum a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and is valued at a market cap of US$286 billion. While …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Forget Crypto: Buy These Canadian ETFs instead

| Kay Ng

I was going to write about popular crypto stocks and ETFs. But on reviewing their recent returns, they have pretty …

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Investing

1 ETF to Bank On With a TFSA in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Kicking off 2022 with a considerable amount of volatility was the last thing new investors wanted, but with a slew …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Dividend investing is one of the best approaches to stock market investing with a long-term view. Allocating a significant portion of …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10 Times

| Daniel Da Costa

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is one of the most basic valuation metrics for investors to find cheap Canadian stocks. It …

Read more »

Freight Train
Investing

CP Stock Drops After Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Pacific Railway’s (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock price fell on Friday morning, as the railway stock reported its fourth quarter of 2021. …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

Passive Income: How to Get $437 Per Month in Your TFSA!

| Andrew Button

Did you know that you can earn up to $437 tax-free every single month in your TFSA? All it takes …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Is Cheap: Should You Buy it Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) had a strong start to 2022, rising by 8.93% between January 4 and January 17, 2022. The …

Read more »