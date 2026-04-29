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2 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

These two Canadian stocks could deliver massive returns in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Keel Infrastructure (TSX:KEEL) is riding the surge in AI and high-performance computing demand.
  • Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) benefits from rising copper demand tied to electrification.
  • Both Canadian stocks offer high growth potential and strong long-term outlooks.
10 stocks we like better than Keel Infrastructure

Big returns in the stock market are less about avoiding risk and more about spotting powerful trends early and backing companies that are positioned to ride those waves for years. Of course, not every stock can turn a modest investment into something life-changing. But the TSX has many quality growth stocks, operating in fast-growing industries and already showing strong momentum.

Right now, areas like artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, and critical resources are attracting massive capital. If you’re willing to take a long-term view, some companies in these spaces could deliver outsized returns. In this article, I’ll talk about two such Canadian stocks that have the potential to significantly multiply your investment over time, and potentially turn a $100,000 investment into $1 million over the long run.

Data center servers IT workers

Source: Getty Images

Keel Infrastructure stock

Keel Infrastructure (TSX:KEEL) is tapping into one of the fastest-growing areas in the market today – high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. The company develops and owns data centres and energy assets designed to support energy-intensive workloads like AI processing and cryptocurrency mining. Its portfolio includes power generation facilities, grid connections, and renewable energy assets across North America.

KEEL stock has skyrocketed by nearly 218% over the last year, and it currently trades at $4.49 with a market cap of $2.7 billion.

One of the most interesting factors I find about Keel is its positioning. Demand for computing power is rising rapidly, driven by AI adoption and data-heavy applications. At the same time, access to reliable and scalable energy is becoming a key bottleneck – something Keel is actively trying to address through its integrated model.

The company has a 2.2 gigawatt power capacity pipeline, including 648 megawatts already secured. This gives it a clear runway for expansion as demand continues to grow. Its primary focus on combining data infrastructure with renewable energy also adds a long-term advantage, especially as sustainability continues to become more important for tech companies in the AI era.

While it might be a higher-risk investment in the short term, Keel’s exposure to multiple high-growth trends could make it a powerful long-term compounder if execution remains strong.

Arizona Sonoran Copper stock

Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) offers exposure to another major global trend – the rising demand for copper. If you don’t know it already, copper is a critical material used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and grid infrastructure. As the world moves toward electrification, demand for this metal is expected to remain strong for years.

Following an impressive 262% rally in the last year, ASCU stock currently trades close to $8 per share with a market cap of $1.7 billion.

The company’s main asset is the Cactus Project in Arizona, a large-scale copper project with significant resource potential. Its location is a key advantage, with access to established infrastructure like highways and rail lines.

While Arizona Sonoran is still in the development stage, its latest economic study gives a clearer picture of its potential. The 2024 preliminary economic assessment highlighted a project with an estimated after-tax net present value of around US$2 billion and an internal rate of return (IRR) of roughly 24%, pointing to solid long-term economics.

The study also outlined average annual copper production of nearly 150 million pounds over a multi-decade mine life, with relatively low operating costs supported by existing infrastructure in Arizona. This includes access to power, water, rail, and highways, which could help reduce development risks and capital intensity.

With a large-scale resource base and improving project economics, Arizona Sonoran is steadily moving closer to becoming a meaningful copper producer. And as global demand for copper continues to rise alongside electrification and clean energy adoption, this Canadian growth stock could yield some eye-popping returns in the long run.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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