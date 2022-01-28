Home » Investing » Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

If you are worried about further market corrections in 2022, these three reliable dividend stocks are perfect for sleep-easy passive income.

Posted by Robin Brown Last Updated
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Market corrections are gut-wrenching, but you can sleep easier at night by owning quality dividend stocks. Market corrections are a natural part of investing. They never feel good, and they always motivate emotional decisions. Often those decisions are based on fear and not rationality.

Reduce your risk by increasing your time horizon

It really comes down to your investment time horizon. If you are investing in a business for three, five, or 10 (or more) years, a short-term market decline really doesn’t matter as much. Time and time again, stock markets have proven that they consistently rise more than they drop.

However, if you are worried about a decline in your capital returns, you can find a safe haven in dividend stocks. Despite the market’s fluctuations, you can capture reliable steady passive income from dividends and distributions.

These dividend stocks are great to buy and hold forever

With this investment strategy, you are at least guaranteed a solid income return. While quality dividend stocks may decline in the short term, they are sure for a quick bounce back when markets recover. Three TSX stocks I’d keep holding through the recent market decline are Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS), Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), and TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU).

Fortis: A top dividend-growth stock

Fortis is a great low-volatility stock to buy and hold for the long run. Its stock has a low correlation to the overall market (low beta), so it is a great anchor in any portfolio. The reason for this is because of Fortis’s reliable mix of regulated electric/gas transmission assets. Natural gas and power are essential to modern society. Consequently, Fortis captures a reliable and growing stream of cash flows.

In fact, Fortis has grown its dividend annually for the past 48 years. That is one of the best dividend-growth track records in Canada. Today, Fortis pays a $0.535 per share quarterly dividend. That is equal to a 3.65% dividend yield at current prices. For a buy-and-hold investor, this is an ideal sleep-easy stock to own forever.

Granite REIT: A top real estate stock

Granite REIT has a similar profile as a rock-solid dividend stock to own and rely on. It owns a very high-quality portfolio of logistics, manufacturing, and distribution properties across North America and Europe. Global supply chains have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is increasing leasing demand for industrial properties.

This has been a great tailwind for Granite, which is seeing strong rental rate growth and very high +99% occupancy. Given the size and quality of its properties, Granite can lock in long-term leases that have reliable contracted rental rate growth. Consequently, the company has been able to consistently pay and grow its dividend for the past nine years. Today, this dividend stock yields 3.3%, which equals a nice $0.2583 monthly distribution.

TELUS: Dividends and growth

Speaking about solid dividend growth, TELUS has been an exceptional stock. Since 2011, it has grown its dividend by a compounded annual growth rate of 8.7%. The reality is cellular coverage and internet service are as important as utilities in our modern age. Consequently, TELUS has been able to consistently grow its user base and service offerings, while also distributing ample amounts of free cash flow to shareholders.

Through the years, TELUS has been exceptional about capital allocation. It continues to do so by expanding the quality of its network (fibre optic and in 5G service) and also allocating excess funds to exciting digital growth verticals. This has made TELUS unique both as an income and growth story. Today, this stock yields an attractive 4.5% dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC, GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Dividend investing is one of the best approaches to stock market investing with a long-term view. Allocating a significant portion of …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) has many things going for it — the least of which is its history as an …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Stocks to Buy in a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using the TFSA to create their own retirement plan. Younger investors are building savings, while retirees are …

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? The 3 Best Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

A small but regular investment in top-quality dividend stocks could help you create a portfolio that will offer solid passive …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $366.75 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners and other investors focused on passive income have an opportunity to use their TFSA to hold top TSX …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Make $679 a Month in Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income is defined as cash flow that’s enough to cover basic living expenses and is generated without any work. …

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the inflation in the United States reaching a multi-decade high, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, has …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks That You Can Buy Under $30

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing selloff provides long-term investors a chance to buy quality stocks at a lower price. Investors have seen a …

Read more »