Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » RRSP Investors: Want to Turn $10,000 Into $50,000?

RRSP Investors: Want to Turn $10,000 Into $50,000?

The RRSP deadline is approaching. Get a head start with CGI, a tech stock that offers the potential for exceptional growth and stability.

Posted by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA Last Updated
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

With February fast approaching, our focus naturally turns to RRSP investing. This is a good time to make note of the RRSP deadline. It’s also a good time to review our RRSP contribution limits for the 2021 tax year. An RRSP is a great way to save for retirement. All contributions are tax-deductible and your money can grow tax-free. So, maximizing your contributions is a great goal as we work to secure our financial futures.

This leads us to many questions. What should we buy for our RRSP? Should we focus on bonds, stock, mutual funds, or ETFs? What has the best chance of helping us grow our money quickly without taking on too much risk? The answer will depend somewhat on the investor. But in this article, I would like to introduce you to a tech stock that could help you turn a $10,000 RRSP contribution into $50,000.

A top Canadian tech stock to anchor your RRSP

Tech stocks have been really volatile in the last two years. They shot up to the moon during the pandemic. More recently, they’re coming cratering down. So where should we turn to get exposure to the very promising and lucrative tech sector? Surely, our RRSP needs it.

Well, I’m turning to the largest and most successful tech company in Canada. CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) is a $23 billion IT and business consulting services firm. One of the most exciting things about CGI is that it’s integrating artificial intelligence into the world’s companies and governments. Robotic process automation (RPA) is the automation of high volume, repeatable tasks. CGI brings software that has artificial intelligence to replace humans and bring more efficiency to the table.

So CGI is helping to digitize the world. Governments, banks, and corporations, large and small, are jumping on the bandwagon. This is a trend that’s here to stay, and CGI has a prime position. The company has grown to what it is today from nothing in 1976. It’s well-known for its cutting-edge products and services. Also, it’s trusted for its expertise. This has resulted in the company securing countless clients from all areas and industries of the world.

CGI stock: buy it before the RRSP deadline and hold it for the long haul

CGI’s strategy has always been a “build and buy” strategy. For a long time, management’s target has been to double in size every five to seven years. This is a lofty goal. But historically, CGI has been able to achieve this. Today, the IT services industry remains highly fragmented. Therefore, there are many acquisition opportunities that CGI can work its magic on. CGI has an exceptional track record of successful acquisitions, adding tons of value to the company.

So CGI’s most recent results show that we have every reason to believe in continued strength for this tech stock. It has great cash flow and earnings numbers, which have been beating expectations. And it trades at a mere 19 times earnings. Its growth profile and its solid operations make it a top tech stock. I can easily see how a $10,000 RRSP investment in CGI stock can turn into $50,000 in time. This is a 400% rate of return – tax-free!

mRRSP deadline RRSP contribution limit tech stock CGI stock

But the beauty in this tech stock is also its stability. Take a look at the stock price graph. It’s the picture of growth and stability. If you invested $10,000 in CGI stock in 2004, it would now be worth $126,000. We can also see the stability of CGI’s stock price. This is worth a lot, because our RRSPs hold our future. We want to protect the downside as much as score big upside.

Motley Fool: the bottom line

RRSP investing doesn’t really come with a manual. Start by maximizing your contributions right up to your RRSP contribution limit. And get it in before the RRSP deadline. Then invest in top stocks like CGI stock to grow your money and maximize your odds of successful retirement planning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of CGI Inc. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Recover to New All-time Highs in 2022?

| Chris MacDonald

With more than 1.7 million merchants on its platform, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is undoubtedly a core platform for SMBs. The company’s software-as-a-service platform …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

The 5 Best High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

The broader market selling, primarily in high-growth stocks, provides a solid opportunity for investors to buy future winners at lower …

Read more »

Coronavirus written newspaper close up shot to the text.
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Low-Risk Investors

| Puja Tayal

Overvalued tech stocks are undergoing a major correction after inflating on the back of high liquidity from fiscal stimulus packages. …

Read more »

Choose a path
Tech Stocks

Is Ripple Primed for 100% Growth in 2022?

| Adam Othman

From an investment perspective, most cryptocurrencies seem similar. Almost all of them seem volatile, and while some get more limelight …

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Tech Crash: 2 Tech Stocks Analysts Have Sliced in Half

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX has continued to wax and wane over the past week. After a huge fall on Monday, shares started …

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Selloff: Could it Turn Around in February?

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continues to be one of the worst-affected stocks amid the ongoing market selloff. After posting its worst weekly …

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is the Tech Crash Over?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s been a hard time for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors already in 2022. Almost immediately after ringing in the …

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Sneha Nahata

The recent selloff in equities has led to a sharp pullback in high-quality TSX stocks. Many of these Canadian stocks …

Read more »