Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks With 10X Potential

3 Growth Stocks With 10X Potential

Rapid growth surges are difficult to predict and hard to plan for, but when you are looking for 10x growth in a few years, that’s the kind of growth you need in your portfolio.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
Choose a path

Image source: Getty Images

Buying the right company at the right time and selling it at the right time can make all the difference in the world for your portfolio. If someone had bought Shopify in 2015 and sold it at the 2021 peak, they would have grown their capital by 6,000%. During the same period, Bitcoin would have grown the investment capital by 19,000%.

This kind of growth is very difficult to predict. Even something like a 10 times growth in a few years is a challenging prospect. But there are some companies that may allow you to capture that kind of growth if you wait long enough.

A gold mining company

Unlike golden retrievers, that are dreamers and optimists, gold mining companies focus on numbers and feasibilities. If a mine is dry, they move on to other prospects. However, Vancouver-based Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) is trying to do something different. The mining company is refocusing on Eskay Creek Mine, which was quite a valuable high-grade gold resource up until 2008.

Skeena is focusing on reviving that mine and an important feasibility report is expected in the first quarter of 2022. If what Skeena has gathered seems positive, the company might see a rush of investors that want to get in on the action before Skeena becomes too expensive. And if there is any chance that the company can reach the market value of its golden days (over $166 per share in 2006), you may want to buy now for more than 10 times growth.

A crypto stock

For crypto assets, 10 times growth is not very unusual, thanks to the inherent volatility of the underlying asset. Take Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) as an example. The stock has grown 30 times between its mid-2020 dip and 2021 peak valuation. And it’s dipping again, following the overall slump of the crypto market, especially Bitcoin.

It would be too early to say how far the stock would drop during the current fall. But if it’s capable of reaching $40 again, then you can achieve 10 times growth quite easily if you buy it at $4 or lower. But you don’t have to wait for it to dip that hard. Consider buying whenever the stock bottoms out, even if it’s in the high single or early double digits, because if the crypto market’s recovery is strong, it may go well past the current peak.

A marijuana stock

Marijuana companies are expected to rise again following U.S. legalization, but that has been delayed quite a bit. So consider buying downtrodden marijuana stocks like Hexo (TSX:HEXO), which is currently trading at a 98% discount from its recent peak. The company is taking aggressive cost-cutting measures to ensure it remains financially viable for the long run and regain some investor confidence.

While it may seem like a long shot now, if there is a chance that the valuation can reach its all-time peak (2019), and if you buy now, you might be in for much stronger growth than the 10 times other companies might offer you. You may see a 60 times growth if you buy now when the stock is trading for less than $1.

Foolish takeaway

These three growth stocks pack a lot of potential punch and might give you 10 times or more growth if you stick to them for long enough. However, each requires specific circumstances to bloom. Galaxy requires the crypto market to become more optimistic, while Skeena needs its gold bet to pay off. Hexo’s growth spurt is tied to U.S. legalization and its internal resilience.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Value Investors Will Win in 2022

| Andrew Button

Value investors are taking an early lead in 2022. The year is starting off with significant volatility in tech stocks, …

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

How to Combat Inflation as CPI Hits its Highest Level in 30 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada did not implement an interest rate hike on January 26, 2022, and, instead, decided to hold …

Read more »

pharma, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID
Stocks for Beginners

2 Health Care Stocks Could Return at Least 50% in 1 Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s health care sector underperformed last year and is having a poor start to 2022 (-13.62% year-to-date). However, it doesn’t …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Are Safe as Milk!

| Andrew Button

The stock market in 2022 has been nothing if not volatile. So far this year we have seen several days …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index remains in a precarious position for investors wanting options for their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA). The …

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap TSX Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a 2022 Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today continues to be a place of misery for a lot of Motley Fool investors. The Index lost …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10 Times

| Daniel Da Costa

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is one of the most basic valuation metrics for investors to find cheap Canadian stocks. It …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Get Taxed by Surprise: The TFSA’s Dirty Little Secret

| Andrew Button

Did you know that you can be taxed in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? It’s not common knowledge, but it’s …

Read more »