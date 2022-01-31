Home » Investing » Generate Passive Income for Decades

Generate Passive Income for Decades

Looking to generate passive income? Here are two superb options to consider that will provide decades of reliable income.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Last Updated
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

Finding that perfect mix of investments to generate passive income can take years. This is especially true when factoring in the sheer number of investments that can become part of your portfolio. Fortunately, there is hope for investors looking to get on that passive-income train.

Here are two investments to start your portfolio with.

Look for income in the right places – that we take for granted

One of the best places to find an investment that will generate passive income on a recurring basis is by finding stable businesses that we take for granted. One of the first businesses that should come to mind is utilities.

Utilities provide a necessary service that is backed by long-term regulatory contracts that span decades. Additionally, utilities are some of the most defensive businesses on the market, making them great additions to any buy-and-forget portfolio.

One utility for investors to consider buying is Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utilities on the continent, with an impressive portfolio that includes both generation and distribution elements. In terms of coverage, Fortis’ operations blanket parts of the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Apart from its massive size and defensive operation, Fortis earns its place on this list easily. Specifically, the company continues to generate passive income thanks to its stellar dividend history. Fortis has provided handsome annual hikes to its dividend going back 48 consecutive years. If Fortis continues that trend (which it has already forecasted to do so), the company will become a Dividend King with 50 years of consecutive, annual increases.

The current dividend works out to a handsome yield of 3.58%.

Another great stock to generate passive income: your phone

Following on the same taken-for-granted theme, let’s turn to another lucrative opportunity to generate passive income. Telecoms are great long-term investments that also provide an increasingly necessary service to us.

Telecoms are also one segment of the market that has grown immensely in importance since the global pandemic began nearly two years ago. Specifically, there are now more people both working and learning remotely than ever before. This elevates the need for a stable wireless and internet connection to one of necessity.

In other words, as subscribers are using more data and needing faster connections, telecoms are generating more revenue.

But which of Canada’s telecoms should you add to your portfolio? The telecom to turn to for long-term growth is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI)(NYSE:RCI.B). In addition to offering the typical subscription-based offerings, Rogers also boasts a massive media arm that includes dozens of radio and TV stations.

As a stock to generate passive income, Rogers may not appeal to some investors, at least at first glance. The company stopped providing annual bumps to its dividend several years ago. Instead, Rogers opted to redirect those funds to paying down its debt and investing in new initiatives.

The result is a leaner and more focused Rogers. That’s not to say the company can’t provide a decent income. Rogers boasts a quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 3.07%.

Rogers has also stated in the past it will provide bumps to its dividend when it can, just not on an annual cadence. The company last raised its dividend in 2019.

Final thoughts

Generating a stable income stream takes both the right investments and time. Fortunately, both Rogers and Fortis can provide investors with decades of stable, if not growing income.

A $35,000 investment in both Rogers and Fortis will provide the first-year income of $1,074 and $1,253, respectively. Even better – investors not yet ready to draw on that income can reinvest it (tax-free if in your TFSA) letting it grow further.

In my opinion, both Rogers and Fortis are great investments to generate passive income for nearly any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou owns Fortis Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been a blessing for Canadian investors of all ages and a range of investment …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors likely already know that long-term holding is a fantastic way to make money. But what if you …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Market Forecast: Value Stocks Will Carry TSX to New Highs in ‘22

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s primary stock market benchmark had an impressive run in 2021 but fell short of matching its 30.69% gain in …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Daniel Da Costa

Earning passive income is not just a great feeling. It’s also an excellent way to utilize the power of compound …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Create Passive Income With These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

A majority of investors will eventually reach a stage in their life where steady income will matter way more than …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of $345/Month With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

For 2022, the Canadian Revenue Agency has kept the contribution room for the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) unchanged at $6,000, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees are searching for top dividend stocks that offer high yields for a portfolio focused on passive income. BCE BCE …

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Own Through Retirement

| Daniel Da Costa

It’s no secret that the earlier you start saving and investing your money, the longer you give it to compound, …

Read more »