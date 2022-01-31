Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for 15 Years

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for 15 Years

These two top stocks look attractive to buy right now for RRSP investors.

Posted by Andrew Walker Last Updated
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian savers are searching for the best TSX stocks to buy now for their self-directed RRSP portfolios.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) trades near $87 per share at the time of writing compared to a high of $99 it hit near the end of December.

The stock sold off in January after the board announced the surprise exit of the CEO. He had only been in the job for about eight months, and the company is performing well, so the new was a bit of a shock. Markets don’t like uncertainty, and Nutrien hasn’t provided any clear reason for the departure.

Investors might want to take advantage of the pullback to buy Nutrien stock. A new leader will emerge, either from Nutrien’s deep bench of qualified executives or through an extensive search. The company reported record results in Q3 2021, and the Q4 numbers should also be solid. Nutrien produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. These crop nutrients are used by farmers around the world to improve yields. Soaring prices for corn, soybeans, and other crops have put more money in the pockets of farmers in the past two years, and they are using the excess cash to plant more acreage and buy more fertilizer.

Nutrien also has a retail division that sells seed and crop protection products.

The company is in a good spot right now, as prices rise for its core products and competitors face political and operational challenges, including sanctions and flooding. Nutrien has spare potash capacity it can ramp up quickly to take advantage of the strong demand. The company increased potash supply by one million tonnes in the second half of 2021.

Investors could see a generous dividend increase this year, and Nutrien is using excess cash to buy back stock. Looking to the future, the demand outlook should be robust, as the world’s population is expected to increase by about 25% through 2050.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a utility company with $57 billion in assets located across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Two large U.S. acquisitions in the past decade tilted the focus south of the border, where more than half of the assets are now located. This gives Canadian investors good exposure to the American utility market though a top Canadian company.

Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from regulated businesses. That’s important for investors who want to own stocks with reliable and predictable cash flows. Fortis continues to expand through development projects with its current $20 billion capital program. The rate base is expected to increase by about a third through 2026. As a result, Fortis plans to increase the dividend by an average of 6% per year through at least 2025.

The board raised the payout in each of the past 48 years, so the guidance should be solid. Investors who buy the stock at the current price near $60.50 per share can pick up a 3.5% yield.

Long-term RRSP investors have done well with Fortis stock. A $10,000 investment in Fortis 20 years ago would be worth more than $100,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for a self-directed RRSP

Nutrien and Fortis look attractive right now and should provide RRSP investors with attractive total returns in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and Nutrien Ltd. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Nutrien and Fortis.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

My 3 Stock Picks for February 2022

| Puja Tayal

The stock market selloff that began in January seems to have subsided. The TSX Composite Index reported its first increase …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana Is Plummeting–Should You Buy or Avoid?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been in a freefall over the last month, having gone from US$174 on December 30 to US$94 …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin a Good Hedge Against Inflation?

| Aditya Raghunath

An important goal for any investor is to identify an asset that will help them outpace inflation rates consistently. This …

Read more »

Test tubes
Investing

1 Top Healthcare Stock to Buy Low Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL) is an Oakville-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Is crypto simply a passing fad? Or will this sector continue to take off on a longer-term trek higher? For …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Investing

FIRE SALE: It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Top Canadian EV Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) is a Montreal-based company that manufactures all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Back in …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

Why Ballard Power Stock Jumped 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares climbed 11% on Monday, as the tech crash seems to have fueled Ballard stock after …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Investing

This TSX Stock Has Plunged 32% in 2022: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Opsens (TSX:OPS) is a Quebec-based company that develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fibre optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional low …

Read more »