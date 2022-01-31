Home » Investing » Why WELL Health Stock Could Be the Best Buy of 2022

Why WELL Health Stock Could Be the Best Buy of 2022

WELL Health stock (TSX:WELL) saw an increase on Monday, but there could be much more to come for Motley Fool investors in 2022 alone.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Last Updated
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has had a wild ride since the beginning of the pandemic. After shares soared to all-time highs, WELL Health stock is now back down near 52-week lows. Yet there has been some momentum early this week that could have some Motley Fool investors interested. And frankly, they should be.

Not just a trend

WELL Health stock may provide the best deal on the TSX today. The company expanded rapidly during the beginning of the pandemic, offering virtual health care at a rapid pace. And it was sorely needed. Patients could now see their doctors for anything from mental health issues to prescription renewals. All from the comfort of their home.

But it then moved far beyond that. WELL Health stock made even more partnerships to allow for those in rural communities to access health care. Furthermore, it proved to be time and cost efficient, showing this new trend wasn’t going to be a trend after all.

Yet then, WELL Health stock started to fall. This came as Motley Fool investors wondered if the pandemic was coming to an end. Furthermore, an anonymous short-seller report came out against WELL Health, but was quickly met by a rebuttal from the source two weeks later. Even when the Omicron variant reared its ugly head, investors still weren’t convinced.

But here’s why you should be.

A deal is a deal

WELL Health stock continues to make deals both on this side of and south of the border. After becoming the largest outpatient clinic in Canada, it’s now expanded into the U.S. In 2021, it acquired U.S.-based CRH Medical, ExecHealth, and Intrahealth Systems. Some sources now claim the company will soon acquire Canadian MyHeath Centres. This would add another 48 clinics to the network.

And there’s a reason WELL Health stock continues to be the top choice. It’s not just that it offers telemedicine. It also offers electronic medical records, cybersecurity, billing options, and even applications for client use. The company is only set to grow even if the pandemic come to an end, which some suggest may never truly happen.

The company also gave a strong update for investors recently. WELL Health expects record performance for the fourth quarter, with a revenue run-rate of above $450 million, beating guidance. Further, its CRH acquisition should deliver US$43 million in free cash flow for full-year 2021. U.S. growth is expected to continue at a rapid pace for 2022 and beyond. This all led to management activating its buyback program.

Buy now for big gains

So now that leaves WELL Health stock up 9% on January 31, as of writing, but still a great deal. While it remains in neutral territory, its expansion through acquisition leaves room for incredible growth in earnings and revenue. Especially for the patient investor.

Shares of WELL Health stock trade at $4.50 as of writing. Yet analysts give it a consensus target price of about $11.20. That’s a potential upside of about 150% as of writing, even after recent gains!

WELL Health is a solid buy right now, based on future outlook and current performance. Yet it remains on sale at dramatic prices. As the tech crash rebounds and Motley Fool investors realize virtual health care is here to stay, it’s clear that WELL Health may be one of the best buys you make in 2022 for your long-term portfolio. By the end of this year, a $20,000 investment today could be worth $49,778 to reach that consensus target price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Climbed 12% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock showed some minor signs of life last week, which may already be bleeding over into this week, …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Jumped 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) shares climbed 10% in early trading on Monday. This came after Lightspeed stock made several positive announcements, …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Several growth stocks have fallen significantly in the last three months. However, for investors with a long-term perspective, the pullback …

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

| Aditya Raghunath

Equity markets are under the pump right now after experiencing a sharp rally since March 2020. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Voyager Digital Jumped 11% Last Week: Is it Time to Buy?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) is a New York-based company that operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm offering services in Canada …

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Jumped 3% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montreal-based company that provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America and around …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 31

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market in Canada turned positive on Friday to end the week with minor 0.6% gains. The S&P TSX …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Have These 3 Canadian Stocks Bottomed Out After Falling Over 50%?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the inflation in the United States reaching 40-year highs, investors expect the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in …

Read more »