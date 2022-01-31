Home » Investing » XRP Cryptocurrency: Could it Be the Next Bitcoin?

XRP Cryptocurrency: Could it Be the Next Bitcoin?

XRP is a popular crypto currency, but is it better than investing in Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B)?

Posted by Andrew Button Last Updated
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Formerly known as Ripple, it remains the token of the Ripple payment system. XRP is best known for its record-breaking run in 2017. That year, when Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) 1,000% rise made headlines, XRP did far better with an earth-shattering 36,000% gain. Since then, things have cooled off a bit, but XRP remains one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, in eighth place by market cap.

When you look at a smaller cryptocurrency like XRP, it’s tempting to wonder whether it could be “the next Bitcoin.” With its smaller market cap, it has the potential to deliver better returns than Bitcoin. Additionally, it offers some appealing technical features. In this article, I will explore the virtues of XRP to attempt to determine whether it could be “the next Bitcoin.”

Appealing features

Like many cryptocurrencies that were invented after Bitcoin, XRP has some advantages over its older cousin. These include

The final item on this list is one you don’t see mentioned very often. It’s quite common for smaller Bitcoin competitors to be faster and cheaper, but you don’t often see cryptos that tout their environmentally friendly nature as a virtue. The XRP consensus mechanism works by an instantaneous poll, which works faster and more cheaply than Bitcoin’s proof-of-work system. The result is less energy consumption.

Bitcoin has some advantages, too

Despite the advantages that XRP has over Bitcoin, the latter has some advantages as well:

  • “Brand” recognition
  • Widespread acceptance by vendors
  • Legal tender status in El Salvador and (soon) Arizona

These are big advantages. They mean that you can use Bitcoin to buy and sell actual goods in far more places than you can with XRP.

Bitcoin has another advantage as well: the ability to be tax sheltered through ETFs.

Through Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B), you can protect your Bitcoin from taxation. BTCC.B, being stock market traded, can be held in a TFSA. That means you pay no taxes on capital gains you earn by trading it. In exchange for this privilege, you have to pay BTCC.B’s fund managers 1% per year. That’s a sizable fee, but it may be less than the capital gains tax on crypto holdings.

With XRP, there are fewer options for tax sheltering. Ripple ETFs do exist, but they aren’t widely available in Canada. Van Eck’s funds, for example, do not appear as tradable in my brokerage account. So, while the TFSA tax-sheltering strategy is technically available for XRP, it’s not going to be the easiest thing to pull off. This gives Bitcoin the edge over XRP on taxes.

Foolish takeaway

Bitcoin has come a long way since it was first invented in 2009. Rising all the way to a near-trillion-dollar market cap, it has become a major asset. That has been a positive for long-term holders. Now, though, with BTC already being massive, the easy gains might be over. Perhaps, then, it’s worth adding smaller alt coins like XRP to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Crypto ETFs: Could $6 Billion Inflow Double by Year-End 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A BNN Bloomberg article early this month said exchange-traded funds (ETF) in Canada had a record year. Total inflows in …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Stocks: What’s the Better Dip Buy for Investors?

| Joey Frenette

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been taking a hit on the chin alongside the broader markets. Indeed, as I’ve explained in many …

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Is XRP Crypto Worth a Buy in February?

| Chris MacDonald

Ripple’s cryptocurrency, XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has witnessed an amazing year, more than doubling in 2021. It managed to surge despite facing several headwinds. …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

After Facebook rebranded itself to Meta Platforms in 2021, the metaverse has become a hot topic — or (dare I …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: 3 Reasons to Stay Away in February

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) put together a tremendous run in 2021, running in stride with a red-hot North American stock market. Moreover, …

Read more »

risk/reward
Cryptocurrency

Why Is Solana the Next Cryptocurrency on My Shopping List?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies have allowed investors to generate exponential gains in the last decade. However, the volatility and lack of regulation associated …

Read more »

warning or alert
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Crash 2022: Is the Winter Coming?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People shouldn’t be surprised anymore whenever Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) sharply drops like it did on January 21, 2022. It fell 10.38% …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Should You Sell Shiba Inu for Other High Potential Cryptocurrencies?

| Daniel Da Costa

There were several cryptocurrencies that gained popularity and earned investors major rewards in 2021. One of the biggest gainers, though, …

Read more »