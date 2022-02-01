Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Reopening Plays With Healthy Cash Flows That Could Raise Dividends

3 Reopening Plays With Healthy Cash Flows That Could Raise Dividends

Three consumer discretionary stocks could raise their dividends in 2022 if the companies continue to generate healthy cash flows.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Last Updated
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

In September 2021, Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said the TSX had one of its sharpest earnings rebounds on record. He thinks a dividend-growth surge above historical averages is coming over the next 12 to 24 months, because companies have impressive cash hoard.

Canada’s Big Six banks and top insurance companies announced dividend hikes in November and early December 2021. This year, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR), Park Lawn (TSX:PLC), and Linamar (TSX:LNR) could boost their dividends. The three consumer discretionary stocks have healthy cash flows and low payout ratios.

Healthy profit margin

RBI has returned more than $425 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks after the first three quarters of 2021. In the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total consolidated sales increased 12.51% to US$9.37 billion versus Q3 2021.

José Cil, RBI’s CEO, said the quarterly results reflect the value of a diversified business model across three brands in over 100 countries. Because of the highly efficient business model generated strong free cash flow, RBI enhanced shareholder returns through dividend and an expanded $1 billion share-repurchase program.

RBI sunk to below $40 on March 23, 2020, but it has recovered incredibly since then. The current share price of $70.20 is 78.9% higher than its COVID low. Moreover, this $22.11 billion fast-food company maintains a healthy profit margin of 13%. Management could increase the 3.84% dividend post-pandemic.

Growth opportunities ahead

Park Lawn reported impressive numbers after the first three quarters of 2021 due to excellent operating trends. Net revenue and net earnings increased 15.9% and 102.9% versus the same period in 2020. The $1.29 billion company and its subsidiaries own and operate cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices in Canadian (three provinces) and the United States (16 states).

The stock is an interesting choice, because earnings per share have been growing at a 13% clip annually in the last five years. At $38.06 per share, Park Lawn pays a modest dividend 1.20% and maintains a very low payout ratio (less than 45%). Management announced recently that it expects to exceed its aspirational growth target of $100 in pro forma adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2022.

Park Lawn’s current profit and cash flow can cover dividend payments. But with several growth opportunities in strategic markets, the prospects of dividend growth in the near term are high.

Room for dividend growth

Linamar ranks 33rd in North America’s Top 100 automotive suppliers and 65th in global automotive parts sale. The Industrial and Mobility segments of this $4.52 billion advanced manufacturing company are revenue generators. Besides developing world-class, highly engineered products, both segments are leaders in manufacturing solutions worldwide.

Management expects to report double-digit top- and bottom-line growth when they present the 2021 results soon. After three quarters last year, total sales increased 21.68% versus the same period in 2020. Notably, net earnings soared 122.94% to $370.3 million.

Linamar pays a modest 1.16% dividend. However, there’s plenty of room for dividend growth, given the 8.13% payout ratio. Based on analysts’ forecasts, the $69.07 share price could climb 40.32% to $97.80 in 12 months.

Healthy cash flows

If the three dividend stocks continue to generate healthy cash flows in 2022, it could prompt the companies to make yields more attractive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LINAMAR CORP and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today

| Jed Lloren

The stock market has been very volatile over the past couple months. A lot of this volatility has been attributed …

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Turns 65 This Year: 1 Key Date to Remember

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is the original investment account of Canadians saving for the future or building retirement …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $35

| Adam Othman

Most investors fear volatile market environments because of the significant impact on their investment returns. As the fear settles in, …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks that pay reliable and growing distributions to generate passive income and …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been a blessing for Canadian investors of all ages and a range of investment …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors likely already know that long-term holding is a fantastic way to make money. But what if you …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Market Forecast: Value Stocks Will Carry TSX to New Highs in ‘22

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s primary stock market benchmark had an impressive run in 2021 but fell short of matching its 30.69% gain in …

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

Generate Passive Income for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of investments to generate passive income can take years. This is especially true when factoring in …

Read more »