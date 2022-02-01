Home » Investing » Planning to Invest in 2022? 1 Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever

Planning to Invest in 2022? 1 Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever

Don’t let the recent volatility in the stock market stop you from investing. This ETF is a solid buy, no matter the condition of the market.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Last Updated
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

It hasn’t been a great start to the year for Canadian investors. After coming off a year where the market returned more than 20%, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is on track to end January at a loss. U.S. investors have fared far worse. The S&P 500 is nearing a 10% loss in 2022, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 15%. 

If you’re investing for the short term, I’d be very cautious about deploying any cash into the stock market today. But if you’ve got a long-term time horizon, this is a buying opportunity that I’d strongly encourage investors to take advantage of.

Not sure where to invest in this volatile market? Here’s where to start

When it comes to gaining exposure to the stock market, Canadian investors have a few options. For those with a higher risk tolerance and that are familiar with the ins and outs of the stock market, owning individual stocks may be a good fit.

If you’re planning on owning individual stocks, it will take time to build a well-diversified portfolio. One way to provide a growing portfolio with diversification is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

An ETF is a great way for investors to gain broad diversification to the stock market. The fund acts as a basket, owning individual publicly traded companies. ETFs can track entire indices or can be much more concentrated, focusing on a specific area of the market, such as tech or renewable energy.

The one downside to ETFs, albeit a small one, is there’s a cost associated with owning them. In comparison, the only cost of purchasing an individual stock would be a one-time transaction fee for the purchase. For many brokers today, though transactions are even free, so there’s no cost at all.

The perfect ETF to begin your investing journey

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) may be a U.S.-focused ETF, but it’s an excellent long-term hold for Canadian investors. The ETF closely tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index, which contains the 500 largest public companies in the U.S. 

The ETF is up close to 100% over the past five years. And that’s not even factoring in dividends. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up less than 50% since early 2017.

The fund may only hold U.S.-based companies, but shareholders certainly gain exposure to non-U.S. economies. Many of the companies on the S&P 500 have a growing international presence, providing investors with much-needed global exposure.

Eventually, you may want to begin purchasing individual stocks to build a portfolio, as opposed to owning only owning shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF. But if I could own only one fund until my retirement, there’s no doubt that it would be an S&P 500 index fund.

Foolish bottom line

Unsurprisingly, the media today is filled with headlines talking about steep selloffs in the stock market. It’s important to remind yourself that not all investors are here for the long term. Many people investing in the stock market are there for short-term gains. So, just because the market is in a downturn doesn’t mean you need to be on the sidelines.

If your time horizon is a decade or longer, that’s no reason to not invest. In fact, is a great time to be a buyer right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka owns VANGUARD SP 500 INDEX ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy if This Volatility Continues

| Daniel Da Costa

There’s no question that all this volatility in markets lately is catching all the headlines, and rightly so. For one, …

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Protect Your Capital? 3 Low-Volatility ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Lately, there has been a tonne of volatility. Many stocks have been selling off, and trading days have been wild, …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

Stocks to Buy Now: Warren Buffett’s Best Investment Recommendation

| Daniel Da Costa

Warren Buffett has built an incredible reputation and portfolio over the years, thanks to his impressive intelligence and investment savvy. …

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Would Be Great Buys for the Long Term

| Jed Lloren

Making use of a TFSA is one way that investors can reach financial independence quicker. This is because, as its …

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks With 10X Potential

| Adam Othman

Buying the right company at the right time and selling it at the right time can make all the difference …

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Value Investors Will Win in 2022

| Andrew Button

Value investors are taking an early lead in 2022. The year is starting off with significant volatility in tech stocks, …

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

How to Combat Inflation as CPI Hits its Highest Level in 30 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada did not implement an interest rate hike on January 26, 2022, and, instead, decided to hold …

Read more »

pharma, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID
Stocks for Beginners

2 Health Care Stocks Could Return at Least 50% in 1 Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s health care sector underperformed last year and is having a poor start to 2022 (-13.62% year-to-date). However, it doesn’t …

Read more »