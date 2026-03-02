Comparing Uranium Stocks Cameco and NexGen Energy

Following years of underinvestment, uranium prices remain at decade-long highs. This has investors seeking uranium stocks to invest in.

To say that there’s an opportunity for investors in the field of uranium stocks is an understatement. Uranium demand is at one of the strongest points it has reached in a decade.

Reactor restarts, new builds, and a shift back to nuclear energy as a cleaner, low-carbon power source are surging. As a result, utilities are signing longer-term contracts to acquire large volumes of uranium, which still has a tight supply following a decade of underinvestment.

That soaring demand has pushed uranium prices up to nearly US$90 per pound. That’s more than double the price it was just five years ago.

For investors looking to participate in this renewed momentum, there are two uranium stocks that stand out, Cameco Corporation (TSX:CCO) and NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE).

Both offer exposure to the same rising commodity, but they do so in very different ways. Understanding those differences is key to determining which stock is the better option right now.

Let’s take a look at both.

The established producer

Cameco is the largest uranium miner in Canada. In fact, Cameco is one of the largest uranium producers on the planet. The company boasts multiple tier‑one assets, including McArthur River and Cigar Lake. Those mines are often regarded as among the highest‑quality uranium mines in the world.

It’s hard to believe that both facilities were shuttered back in 2018 due to a global weakness in the uranium market. Today, those assets give Cameco a cost advantage and long-term production runway that most competitors lack.

A major strength of Cameco is its contracting strategy. The company signs long‑term agreements with utilities, which helps stabilize revenue and reduces exposure to short‑term swings in the spot market.

This gives Cameco a predictable cash flow and makes it a lower‑risk way to participate in the uranium sector.

Another advantage is Cameco’s involvement in the nuclear fuel cycle. Through its conversion services and partnerships, the company participates in multiple stages of uranium processing, adding another layer of stability to its business model.

For investors who want exposure to uranium with less volatility and more operational certainty, Cameco remains the sector’s anchor stock.

The high‑growth developer

NexGen Energy offers a different type of uranium opportunity that is focused on development rather than production.

The bulk of that development is focused on the Athabasca basin, and more specifically, the Arrow deposit. Arrow is regarded as one of the most significant high‑grade uranium discoveries in recent decades. The grade profile and cost structure position it to become a major low‑cost producer once it becomes operational.

The project is still in various stages of approval and construction.

Because NexGen is still in the development stage, it carries more risk than Cameco. The company must complete permitting, finalize environmental approvals, and secure financing before construction begins.

These steps introduce uncertainty, but they also create the potential for significant upside over the longer term.

Once operational, NexGen’s Arrow deposit could become one of the most important uranium mines on the planet. That could easily support decades of output in a market that is already facing supply deficits.

NexGen’s valuation is closely tied to long‑term uranium price expectations. If uranium prices continue to strengthen as pundits expect, NexGen could see outsized gains as Arrow moves closer to production.

For investors comfortable with higher risk and a longer timeline, NexGen offers one of the strongest growth stories in the uranium sector.

Multiple uranium stocks to power your portfolio

Uranium demand remains at decade‑high levels while supply levels are struggling to keep up. Fortunately, there’s more than one path for investors to take in the sector.

Cameco provides stability, established production, and lower risk. NexGen offers long‑term growth potential and exposure to one of the most promising uranium projects in the world.

For long-term investors, there’s a place for both in any well-diversified portfolio. In a market where demand continues to rise, having multiple uranium exposures can be a strategic advantage.