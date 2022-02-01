Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2022

The 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2022

Are you looking for consistent and growing dividend income? Buy these stocks now.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Last Updated
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

If you are investing in stocks for a consistent and growing dividend income, check my top five picks offering a reliable and high yield of at least 4%. 

These TSX stocks have paid and raised dividends for the past several years and are well positioned to deliver strong earnings that will power their future payouts. 

#1 Enbridge 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the first stock on my list, and there are good reasons why I am bullish about its prospects. It has consistently paid and increased its dividend, even in adverse market conditions. For instance, Enbridge’s dividends have consistently increased for 27 years in a row. Further, Enbridge offers a well-protected and stellar dividend yield of 6.4%

Enbridge expects its distributable cash flows to grow at a decent pace, which will likely drive its future payouts. Its diverse cash flow streams, multi-billion-dollar secured projects, recovery in mainline volumes, and acquisitions are expected to boost its earnings and dividends. Moreover, growth opportunities in the renewables segment, revenue escalators, and higher asset utilization rate support my bullish outlook. 

#2 Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) owns a low-risk business that generates resilient cash flows and supports higher dividend payments. Notably, its regulated asset base and long-term contracts have helped the company to consistently pay and raise its dividend. For context, Algonquin Power has returned higher cash to its shareholders in the past 11 years. Moreover, its dividends have a CAGR of 10% during the same period. Also, it offers a solid dividend yield of 4.7%. 

Looking ahead, Algonquin Power’s rate base is projected to increase at a double-digit pace, which will likely drive its EBITDA and earnings and, in turn, its future dividends. Moreover, strategic capital allocation and a growing renewable power-capacity expansion bode well for growth. 

#3 TC Energy

Like Enbridge, TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) has consistently paid and increased dividends for more than two decades. TC Energy’s regulated and contracted assets generate resilient cash flows that drive its dividend payments. It’s worth noting that TC Energy’s dividend has had a CAGR of 7% since 2000. Meanwhile, it projects 3-5% annual growth in its future dividends. 

TC Energy offers a solid yield of 5.3%, which is very safe. Its strong secured capital projects, additional sanctioned projects, revenue escalators, and cost-saving initiatives will likely support earnings growth and future dividend payments. Moreover, its conservative dividend-payout ratio is sustainable in the long run. 

#4 Canadian Utilities 

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a must-have in your income portfolio. Its dividends have grown over the past 49 years. Moreover, its low-risk business and growing cash flows indicate that Canadian Utilities could continue to increase its dividend in the coming years. 

Canadian Utilities generates almost all of its income from the resilient regulated and contracted assets, implying that its payouts are well protected. The company continues to invest in its regulated and contracted assets, which is expected to increase its high-quality earnings base and, in turn, its dividend. At current levels, Canadian Utilities offers a yield of 4.8%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $350 in Passive Income Every Month With These Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is what we all want. Whereas active income comes from your day job, passive income is the cash …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Which Restaurant Stock Is the Best to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

There are several high-quality restaurant stocks to buy in Canada, especially if you’re a dividend investor. And luckily for investors, …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

| Kay Ng

Some retirees are keeping their money safe by placing it in their savings accounts. Others are getting higher interest income …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are finally having their day in the sun. Indeed, growth stocks have outshined value-oriented equities for quite some …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have risen in popularity in recent years. These funds offer you the opportunity to invest in a basket …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn Up to 7.15% on Less Than $3.25 Seed Money

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation is the major concern of Canadian families and households in 2022. The 4.8% inflation reading in December 2021 was …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $460,000 in Just 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed RRSP to buy top stocks that will hopefully build a substantial fund for retirement. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Value Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the Federal Reserve indicating it will hike interest rates this year, I expect value stocks to outperform growth stocks. …

Read more »