Home » Investing » Interest Rates Likely to Rise: 3 ETFs to Consider

Interest Rates Likely to Rise: 3 ETFs to Consider

The Bank of Canada will likely raise interest rates this year, and these three ETFs could be the best bet to protect your investment returns from the impact.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has yet to officially make the announcement, but it is clear that interest rates are finally going to rise in 2022. Inflation rates in the country reached an alarming 4.8% in December 2021, marking the highest they have been in the last three decades. Policy makers will likely introduce new interest rates soon to counteract the inflationary environment.

Unfortunately, rising interest rates will also impact the broader market.

It would be ideal to reevaluate and reposition your investment portfolio to protect your investment returns from the effects of rising interest rates. Today, I will discuss three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be ideal for you to buy and hold as interest rates rise.

BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF

BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB) is a fund designed to provide you with investment returns by replicating the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index, before expenses. BMO ZEB ETF invests in and holds securities in the same weighting as they are held in the underlying index.

BMO ZEB ETF focuses on providing you with exposure to publicly-listed Canadian banks, allocating an equal amount of funds to each of the bank stocks instead of taking a market capitalization-weighting approach. At writing, the low-cost fund comes with a 0.28% management expense ratio (MER) and boasts a 2.91% annualized distribution yield.

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond ETF

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond ETF (TSX:XRB) is a fund designed to provide you with investment returns by replicating the performance of the FTSE Canada Real Return Bond Index, before expenses. The fund invests in and holds securities based on their weighting in the underlying index.

iShares XRB ETF offers exposure to a significant portfolio of real return bonds, allowing you to generate virtually guaranteed returns through fixed-income assets. The fund could be an ideal investment to generate consistent and inflation-adjusted income. At writing, the low-cost fund comes with a 0.39% MER and boasts a 1.41% annualized distribution yield.

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF (TSX:MFT) is another fund you could consider investing in during an inflationary environment. MFT ETF advertises a greater income potential for investors due to floating rate loans that exceed the returns of traditional fixed-income assets. The fund could see a boost in its profit margins due to rising interest rates while offering lower vulnerability to interest rate fluctuations.

MFT ETF comes with the highest cost among the three ETFs, with an MER of 0.67%. However, it offsets its higher costs through a juicy 4.79% annualized distribution yield that could make it worth the more expensive management fees.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in securities that are likelier to provide you with decent investment returns during high interest rate environments can offer you a degree of protection against the impact it can have on broader markets.

Investing in ETFs designed to protect you from rising interest rates helps you protect your investment returns by mitigating capital risk with diversification.

ZEB ETF, XRB ETF, and MFT ETF could be viable investments to consider for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Earn $8/Day in Passive Income With These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Investing in real estate to generate passive income can be an excellent way to boost your monthly revenues through rental …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out This Top ETF

| Chris MacDonald

Inflation concerns are real right now. In Canada and around the world, inflation levels not seen in three or four …

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

4 Discounted Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.3%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors have had to wrestle with increased turbulence to open 2022. In this environment, it may be prudent to …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Why Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) Soared 10% Last Week, and Why it Still Has Steam Left

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Natural gas stocks have been unstoppable this year. The rally continued last week as well, with Birchcliff Energy …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks: An Easy Way to Earn $373 a Month Tax Free in Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

People avoid investing in stocks mainly because of volatility. But not all stocks are equally volatile and risky. Just like …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Are Out of Favour and Yield 4% Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you invest in the same dollar amounts in these three dividend stocks that are out of favour, you’ll earn …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing turbulence in equity markets provides investors an opportunity to buy undervalued dividend stocks at a discount. Quality dividend …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Earn Growing Passive Income Every Year

| Daniel Da Costa

Saving your money and investing it to earn passive income and have your capital start to work for you is …

Read more »