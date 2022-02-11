Home » Investing » 2 TSX Banking Stocks to Buy in February 2022

2 TSX Banking Stocks to Buy in February 2022

Value investors can look to buy shares of TD Bank and National Bank at current prices.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

As equity markets are expected to remain turbulent in 2022, it makes sense to allocate a significant portion of your capital towards value stocks. Investors are worried about the threat of multiple interest rates hikes this year, making it expensive for companies to fund their expansion plans. Further, the steep valuations surrounding growth stocks might trigger another round of selloffs if market sentiment turns bearish.

Alternatively, banking stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and National Bank (TSX:NA) are well poised to benefit from a higher interest rate environment that will drive profit margins higher.  

Why should you bet on Canadian banking stocks?

Canadian banks are considered conservative compared to counterparts south of the border. But they are also fundamentally strong and have managed to create long-term wealth for investors over multiple decades. For example, after adjusting for dividends, TD Bank stock is up 297%, while National Bank has returned 317% to investors in the last 10 years.

The two companies have witnessed multiple recessions in the past, including the ongoing pandemic, the financial crisis of 2008, and the dot-com bubble. But the stocks have emerged stronger after every major dip, showcasing their resiliency and robust financials.

This sentiment is echoed by Kyle Prevost, the investing strategy expert at Million Dollar Journey. According to Prevost, “With probable interest rate rises and the evolution of the market cycle, Canadian banks are poised to outperform — even if the Trudeau bank tax becomes law. My personal favourites at the moment are TD and National Bank due to their exposure to the American and Quebec markets respectively.”

Prevost further explained that Canadian banks will benefit from wider profit margins, and the competitive advantages enjoyed by the larger players will ensure positive cash flow no matter what the economic outcomes are. Basically, the risk-adjusted prospects for these revenue generators are compelling, and their price tags are reasonable compared to growth stocks and other strong performers in the last two years.

TD Bank and National Bank also pay investors a tasty dividend

TD Bank and National Bank are blue-chip heavyweights that also pay investors a tasty dividend yield, making them attractive to income investors. TD Bank pays investors an annual dividend of $3.56 per share indicating a forward yield of 3.31%. In the last 10 years, TD has increased dividend payouts at an annual rate of 9.5%.

Comparatively, National Bank pays investors an annual dividend of $3.48 per share, indicating a forward yield of 3.35%. Since February 2012, NA has increased payouts at an annual rate of 8.9%.

So, if you invest $10,000 in each of the two stocks, you can generate $666 in annual dividends. Further, if the two companies increase dividends at an annual rate of 7% in the next 10 years, your annual payout will increase to $1,310. If the stocks are held in your TFSA these dividend gains will be exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

In addition to a steady stream of income, TD Bank and National Bank are also attractively valued. While the forward price-to-fiscal-2023 earnings multiple for TD stock is 12, the ratio for National Bank is also cheap at 10.9.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Will High Interest Rates Support Dividend Growth in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians shouldn’t worry about where to find or earn extra income amid rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes. Steve …

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Top February TSX Stock Pick: TD Bank Is a Buy for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

February has been a rough month for most portfolios so far, but sometimes, you need to be a buyer of …

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Why Scotiabank Is a Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

Dividend-seeking investors searching for reasonably high yields may want to take a look at the Canadian banking sector and, in …

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Why CIBC Stock Is the Best Big Six Bank to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Big Six banks have been some of the most anticipated earnings on the TSX today. Each continues to trade …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Bank Stocks

Why “Boring” Bank Stocks Are Beating Cryptocurrency

| Andrew Button

Canadian bank stocks are beating cryptocurrency in 2022. As of Tuesday, the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index was up 2.73%. Bitcoin, …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Another Reason to Buy TD Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

One of the stocks I think long-term investors can’t go wrong with considering right now is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Both …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Bank Stocks

2 Passive Income Funds to Thrive in a Rocky Stock Market in 2022

| Joey Frenette

It’s been a rocky start to the year for stock markets, to say the least. Indeed, passive income at a …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Bank Stocks

1 Top Bank Stock for Investors Looking to Boost Their Passive Income in 2022

| Chris MacDonald

The goal to growing one’s passive income over time is a noble one. For those entering retirement or nearing those …

Read more »