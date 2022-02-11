Home » Investing » 3 Top Cryptocurrencies Every New Investor Should Own

3 Top Cryptocurrencies Every New Investor Should Own

Investors looking to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano right now.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'

Image source: Getty Images.

Most investors are skeptical about gaining exposure to cryptocurrencies, and for good reason. For one, the technology is difficult to understand, as every digital asset has a website or a white paper that explains the utility of its blockchain network. So, you need to have a basic understanding of computer programming to even begin to comprehend how these networks operate.

Further, there are over 13,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation, and it can be overwhelming to identify the ones with the best underlying technology, which will drive demand for the digital tokens higher.

Finally, unlike stocks, it’s difficult to fundamentally value cryptocurrencies, and you have to rely on metrics such as on-chain data, which is not easily available.

The cryptocurrency space is unregulated and volatile, making it an extremely risky asset class. But there is an opportunity for investors to derive significant gains within a short period of time. So, let’s take a look at three popular cryptocurrencies newbie investors should place their bets on right now.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency valued at a market cap of US$814 billion. Often viewed as a bellwether of the crypto market, Bitcoin is now held by several publicly traded companies on Wall Street. While the BTC token is down 35% from all-time highs, it has also returned close to 4,000% to investors in the last five years.

Several investors remain bullish on Bitcoin, including Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. In fact, Wood expects institutional buying to increase NTC prices to US$560,000 by 2026 and US$1 million by 2030.

While it will be difficult for Bitcoin to replicate its historical gains, there is a good chance for the flagship digital token to keep generating market-beating returns in the upcoming decade.

Ethereum

Another cryptocurrency Cathie Wood is bullish on is Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), which is the second-largest digital asset with a market cap of US$365 billion. Wood expects prices of the ETH token to range between US$170,000 and US$180,000 by 2030.

Compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum consumes significantly less power to mine its underlying token. Further, the blockchain can host decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens, as well as smart contracts, allowing it to onboard several projects on its network.

The upcoming Ethereum 2.0 update will be a key catalyst for investors, as the mining process will transition towards a proof-of-stake mechanism, from a proof-of-work mechanism. The transition will lower transaction fees by a staggering 99%, which should drive prices of ETH to record highs by end of 2022.

Cardano

The final cryptocurrency on my list is Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), which is valued at a market cap of US$38.45 billion, making it the seventh-largest token in the world. Currently, in its third phase of development, the Cardano blockchain now supports the functionalities of smart contracts. So, similar to Ethereum, developers can use Cardano’s network to create and execute smart contracts.

As you need to pay transaction fees in the native cryptocurrency, the demand for ADA token should gain pace if it successfully onboards DeFi projects. Data from CoinMarketCap suggests around 4,000 developers have already worked with Cardano’s test network while there are around 280 smart contracts live on its blockchain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Can Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) Repeat Its 11,178% Gain from 2021?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cryptocurrency, not Bitcoin, delivered an out-of-this-world return in 2021. Had you invested US$1,000 in Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) on year-end 2020, …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Altcoins, not Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Have Triple-Digit Return Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Any type of cryptocurrency other than the world’s most popular crypto, is called an altcoin. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), and …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Cryptocurrency

Forget Meta Platforms Stock: Buy This Cryptocurrency for Metaverse Exposure

| Daniel Da Costa

Ever since Facebook rebranded its parent company as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last autumn, there has been a tonne of interest …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Is Polkadot Worth a Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Presently, the cryptocurrency market has a collective worth of a little more than $2 trillion. While this is indeed impressive, …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

2 ETFs That Could Turn $1,000 Into $2,000 Quickly

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth investing is particularly difficult right now. Tech and growth stocks have been beaten down in recent months. Meanwhile, the …

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

What’s Behind Bitcoin’s Volatility Recently?

| Chris MacDonald

The recent price action witnessed among some of the top cryptos, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), has undoubtedly put investors on the edge of …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Cryptocurrencies That Have Outpaced Solana in the Past Week

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies have staged a comeback in the last week after a disappointing start to 2022. The world’s eighth-largest cryptocurrency, Solana …

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Is up 7%: Will a Bubble Soon Burst?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) prices continued to rise, as investor interest returned to cryptocurrency stocks this week. As its competitors also climbed, …

Read more »