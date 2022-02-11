Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

These TSX dividend stocks are trading at 52-week highs. Should you buy, hold, or sell? Analysts provide some insights.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who have these three TSX dividend stocks in their investment portfolios will probably be happy campers. They recently hit 52-week highs! Should you buy, hold, or sell them? Here are some analyst insights to help you with your decision-making.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is sometimes referred to as a smaller version of Berkshire Hathaway. Like Berkshire, it’s a holding company that has an insurance business. FFH also aims for a high rate of return on invested capital to build long-term shareholder value.

The stock’s beta roughly matches the beta of the market. Like most stocks on the market, it got battered during the pandemic market crash. However, it has roughly doubled from the bottom of the market crash in early 2020. In the last year, its returns were also comparable to those of Berkshire Hathaway. FFH stock currently pays a yield of about 1.9%.

FFH Total Return Level Chart

FFH and BRK.B Total Return Level data by YCharts

John O’Connell’s comment on FFH in October 2021 wasn’t kind, though:

“Prem Watsa engages in market timing, unlike Warren Buffett. Fairfax is a black box as to what it owns. Challenging business. Stuck in the mud for a while. If you want to look at good capital allocators in the [property and casualty insurance] business, look at BRK.B, which he owns.”

John O’Connell, chairman and CEO at Davis Rea

Royal Bank stock

Quality businesses are destined to recover from market corrections. The big Canadian bank stocks have made a big comeback from the pandemic market crash. As a leading bank with leading positions in a range of financial services in Canada, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is no exception.

It appreciated about 120% from the bottom of the market crash and now has the largest market capitalization of the big Canadian banks. Its market cap is an astounding $208 billion.

In the last 52 weeks, the dividend stock has returned close to 43%! The bank stock has long been a core holding in dividend portfolios. Currently, it offers a respectable yield of 3.3%.

RY Total Return Level Chart

RY Total Return Level data by YCharts

Here are David Driscoll’s comments on RBC stock this month:

“Rising interest rates will improve net interest margins (spread between mortgages issued and deposits taken). Dividend increases have occurred across the industry. Well diversified business that has operations in U.S.A. and globally. Avoid buying too many banking stocks as it exposes investors to sector risk.”

David Driscoll, president and CEO of Liberty International 

Brookfield Infrastructure

Whereas Royal Bank stock may be a core bank stock holding for many, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) could be a core utility holding. Since BIP was spun off from Brookfield Asset Management, it has increased its cash distribution every year for more than a decade.

From the way it runs its business, investors can expect more dividend increases for many decades. Its cash flow is sustainable — about 90% is regulated and contracted and 70% is indexed to inflation. Currently, it yields about 3.5%.

Here’s a comment on the utility from Varun Anand in November 2021:

“Large-cap, diversified infrastructure play, headed by one of the best asset managers [Brookfield Asset Management]. Excellent job building out globally. Better ways to play infrastructure by owning individual names vs. a conglomerate. Good candidate if you want to sleep at night and collect the dividend.”

Varun Anand, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Starlight Capital

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, and FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Infrastructure.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Ridiculously Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Robin Brown

The TSX stock market will be variable in 2022; however, dividend stocks look attractive here. After enjoying a pretty nice …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy This Month

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been considerably volatile for the last few months, taking a toll on the performance of high-growth …

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Generate Growing Passive Income

| Adam Othman

You can take several possible strategies, as a stock market investor to grow your wealth. While day trading can provide …

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Telecom Stock Is a Top Value Pick Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Wall Street does give preferential treatment to companies with outsized earnings and revenue-growth potential in comparison to those with solid …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to generate reliable passive income in their …

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your TFSA Income With REITs, But Avoid 1 Sub-Sector for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many investors have grown fond of real estate investment trusts (REITs), because the asset class offers several benefits. You gain …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $400 in Passive Income This Month Alone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has to be the best savings account for those seeking passive income. You can take …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Immediate Passive Income in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks continue to be popular choices for Motley Fool investors in this volatile market. We want some guaranteed income …

Read more »