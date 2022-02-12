Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

Looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Investors should buy and hold these Dividend Aristocrats forever!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks usually get all the attention, especially from younger investors. However, holding shares of dividend stocks could be very beneficial. For one, it allows investors to receive a regular distribution in exchange for holding shares of a company. Over time, these positions could generate so much income that investors are able to replace the income received from their day jobs.

Another benefit of holding dividend stocks is that they tend to hold value much better during market downturns. This has been an important concept for investors in 2022 — a year in which many growth stocks have fallen more than 20%. But how do you get started investing in dividend stocks? It would be a good idea to start by looking at Dividend Aristocrats. These are companies which have raised distributions for at least five consecutive years. Here are two top Dividend Aristocrats to buy and hold forever!

The banks are known to be excellent dividend payers

The Canadian banking industry is dominated by the Big Five. One common trait that these banks share is that they are excellent dividend payers. Take Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) for example. On July 1, 1833, the company announced its first dividend at a rate of 3% on an annual basis. It hasn’t missed a payment since then. This means that investors have been consistently receiving a steady stream of income from Bank of Nova Scotia for 189 years.

The company is listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a dividend-growth streak of 11 years. Investors should notice that this streak is a lot smaller than the company’s streak of annual dividend payments. This is because Bank of Nova Scotia has had to stop increasing its dividend at times. One notable example was during the Great Recession. However, what’s impressive is that Bank of Nova Scotia has been able to keep investors happy by ensuring some sort of dividend for nearly two centuries.

This is the one of the best dividend stocks in Canada

If you could only pick one Dividend Aristocrat for your portfolio, investors should consider buying shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). This company holds the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada. It has managed to increase its dividend distribution for the past 47 years. That means that the Great Recession and pandemic caused by COVID-19 haven’t been able to halt its annual increases. That’s a very impressive feat.

Fortis may be able to do this because of the recession-proof nature of its business. Fortis provides regulated gas and electric utilities to 3.4 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because utilities remain in high demand regardless of what the economic situations may be, Fortis doesn’t tend to experience many slowdowns in its business. This is a great dividend stock to hold for investors of all ages.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for the 30:30:30:10 Rule of Comfortable Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Retirement planning starts when you are young and continues for your entire lifetime. When you have active income, you build …

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Rate-Hike Fallout? A Big 6 Bank Stock to Own Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s financial stocks, led by Canada’s Big Six banks, continue to perform below par in 2022. Although the sector …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Owning Canadian dividend stocks is great for passive income, which is why sometimes some of the top investments to buy …

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

| Chris MacDonald

The stock market has not fared very strongly so far this year. But all stocks have not been affected equally. …

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Puja Tayal

You must have heard a lot about dividends and how they generate passive income. But do you know how companies decide …

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy This Renewables Stock With a 3.6% Yield

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking for growth have flocked to the renewable energy sector last year. However, following a rapid increase in valuation …

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

The RRSP Deadline Looms: Get Started With These Top Dividend Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a great tool to help Canadians save for retirement. It has many advantages. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Make $100K in Passive Income in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors should already know the biggest and best key to becoming wealthy: long-term investing. While that is certainly …

Read more »