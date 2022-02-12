Home » Investing » Price Performer in ’22: 1 Auto Parts Stock With a 450% Upside

Price Performer in ’22: 1 Auto Parts Stock With a 450% Upside

A cheap and obscure auto parts stock could be a high-flyer in 2022 due to the alternative fuel auto industry boom.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The auto parts industry did pretty well despite the challenging environment and supply chain bottlenecks in 2021. Prominent stocks like Linamar Corporation (+12.25%) and Magna International (+15.8%) did not disappoint investors and delivered positive returns.

However, Uni-Select (TSX:UNS) was the high-flyer with its 217.4% overall return. The stock’s performance was far better than the broader market and the red-hot energy sector. For 2022, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT)(NASDAQ:WPRT) could be the industry’s top growth stock and price performer.

Westport is absurdly cheap ($2.35 per share), although market analysts are bullish. Their 12-month average price target is $13.04, or a potential upside of 454.9%. Meanwhile, Uni-Select is approaching its 52-week high.

Growth opportunities ahead

Uni-Select will present its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings results on February 18, 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total sales increased 9.7%, while net loss improved 69% versus the same period in 2020. Notably, net earnings in Q4 2021 climbed 167.8% to US$11.92 million compared with Q4 2020.

According to Brian McManus, Uni-Select’s executive chairman and CEO, the quarterly results reflect the ongoing operational improvement and continued sequential recovery in the business. The $1 billion company from Boucherville distributes automotive refinish, industrial coatings, and related products in North America.

Uni-Select is the leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business not only in Canada but also in the United Kingdom. McManus reveals the near-term focus is to align the core businesses with management’s vision for the future. Uni-Select is positioning the business for the long term and will capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

Market analysts covering the stock see a return potential of at least 24.9%. The price could climb from $22.96 to $28.68 in 12 months.

Enormous returns in the near term

Westport Fuel Systems carries a buy rating from market analysts but continues to fly under the radar. The $401.36 million company delivers alternative fuel systems for use in transportation applications globally. About 70 countries use the advanced clean fuel systems in passenger car & light trucks, buses, and heavy-duty trucks.

The full-year 2021 results aren’t out yet but it’s safe to say that the first nine months was a recovery period for Westport. In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenue increased 36% to US$229.8 million. Net income was US$8.3 million, or a 173% turnaround from the US$11.5 million net loss in the same period in 2020.

In Q3 2021, revenue growth versus Q3 2020 was 14%, although Westport incurred US$5.8 million losses due to higher operating expenses, lower government wage-subsidy and support programs, plus lower foreign exchange gains. Still, it was encouraging because of the improving trend in the business.

Wall Street notes the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Westport should be on your watchlist because the Canadian company will play an important role in the global energy transition. Investors describe the stock as a manufacturing play at heart. The company will provide natural gas-powered trucks to Amazon’s fleet.  

Ride on the boom

Expect Westport Fuel Systems to rise from obscurity in 2022 because of the alternative fuel auto industry boom. As mentioned earlier, now is an excellent time to pick up this auto parts stock. The potential return in the near term could be enormous.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, LINAMAR CORP, and Magna Int’l.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Buying Stocks and Bonds: Hold These All-in-One ETFs Instead

| Tony Dong

Did you spend a lot of time in 2021 researching stocks, following the financial news, and tinkering with your portfolio, …

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Investors of All Risk Tolerances

| Daniel Da Costa

The easiest way to describe the goal of investing is to buy low and sell high. So while focusing on …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Are the Best to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

To step up and buy a Canadian stock while it’s underperforming and trading super cheap takes a lot of guts. …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Invest in the S&P 500 as a Canadian? Here Are 3 Ways You Can

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 is a famous stock market index that tracks the largest 500 companies listed on U.S. exchanges. It …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings and economic reports continue to flood into the market this month, giving Motley Fool investors some hope that perhaps …

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

4 Cheap TSX Growth Stocks That Pay Great Dividends

| Robin Brown

2022 is going to be a volatile year for TSX growth stocks. The thought of rising interest rates is putting …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

2 ETFs for Safety in This Volatile Market

| Andrew Button

The stock market is nothing if not volatile this year. Stocks opened 2022 in a major sell-off, with the NASDAQ …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

In 2022 so far, many TSX stocks have seen a sharp drop due to a market-wide correction — especially in …

Read more »