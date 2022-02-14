Home » Investing » Bitcoin: Parliament Mulls Over Law Encouraging Investment

Bitcoin: Parliament Mulls Over Law Encouraging Investment

An MP has proposed that the government stimulate investment in Bitcoin, which may be good news for Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B).

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Big Bitcoin logo.

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a big week for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in Canada. A crypto bill introduced to Parliament last week is set to be debated in the days ahead, and it could foster investment in Bitcoin. The bill encourages the government to harness the knowledge of crypto experts to foster the growth of cryptocurrency in Canada. If it becomes law, bill C-249 will be the first of its kind in Canada. While the Canadian government has passed many regulations on cryptocurrency, it has so far done little to encourage development of the technology. C-249 is the first step in that direction. This bill, if it passes, may help Canadian crypto businesses receive government support. In this article, I will explore the bill, its contents, and whether it has any chance of becoming law.

What’s in bill C-249?

Bill C-249 is a bill that aims to develop the crypto asset sector in Canada. Introduced by member Michelle Garner, it includes several provisions. These include the following:

  • Building a framework for encouraging crypto asset development
  • Lowering barriers to entry in the crypto sector
  • Consulting with recognized industry experts on how to develop the crypto sector
  • Taking proposals from the public

As it stands today, the bill is vague. But it has promise. Already, investment in the Canadian crypto sector is significant. Last year, companies like HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Taal Distributed Information Technologies invested heavily in mining Bitcoin in Canada. These companies are already publicly traded and generating positive earnings. If the government can support more projects like theirs, then perhaps a flourishing crypto industry could emerge in Canada.

A private member’s bill

While bill C-249 certainly sounds promising, a word of caution is necessary.

This is just a private member’s bill. It has no official government support. Any member of Parliament can introduce a bill and have their peers debate it, but if it isn’t introduced by the governing party, it is not especially likely to pass. That doesn’t mean that it can’t pass, but it’s important for crypto investors to temper their enthusiasm. This bill may not become law, and it’s vague enough that even if it does become law, it may not have many practical consequences.

How will this affect investors?

If bill C-249 becomes law, then it could have some implications for investors.

Notably, it could result in more investable crypto assets launching in Canada.

Today, Canadian investors have basically three options for investing in crypto:

  • Direct crypto holdings
  • Blockchain stocks
  • ETFs like Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B)

Many investors consider these to be good options. Funds like BTCC.B, in particular, have proven very popular, as they give investors the ability to tax-shelter their crypto gains. But apart from crypto, crypto stocks, and crypto funds, the pickings are fairly slim. If Parliament succeeds in fostering the growth of Canada’s crypto economy through C-249, then perhaps the universe of investable crypto assets will increase. That may give investors some exciting new options to choose from — whether they prefer direct crypto holdings or funds like BTCC.B.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Investing

Investing

4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 188 points in early afternoon trading on February 14. North American markets have continued …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting outstanding 21.7% positive returns in 2021, the TSX Composite Index has advanced by 1.5% in 2022. Despite the …

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stock to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The concerns over growing tension between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation have increased the volatility in the equity markets …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $1,000 in Annual Dividends From This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perfect for TFSA investors wanting to find solid dividend stocks. Not only are you …

Read more »

Technology
Investing

TFSA Investors: Fall in Love With These 3 Growth Stocks

| Jed Lloren

If achieving financial independence is a goal of yours, then it’s imperative that you invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account …

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy for Higher Interest Rates

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada has said it expects that interest rates will need to increase to contend with the inflationary …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Are the Pullbacks in These 3 High-Growth TSX Stocks Entry Points?

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the recent selloff, the valuations of several top-quality high-growth stocks appears reasonable and well within investors’ reach. Take Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI), …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

Diversification 101: 2 Intriguing ETFs to Consider for 2022

| Joey Frenette

There are so many intriguing ETF options available to Canadians seeking greater portfolio diversification these days. Many will continue popping …

Read more »