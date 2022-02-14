Home » Investing » Forget BlackBerry: 2 Top Growth Stocks You Can Own Until Retirement

Forget BlackBerry: 2 Top Growth Stocks You Can Own Until Retirement

Although Blackberry had periods of rapid share price growth last year, if you’re investing for retirement, these two stocks offer much more potential.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
stocks rising

Image source: Getty Images

One of the hottest Canadian stocks over the last year has been BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB), especially after the significant rallies it has seen over the last 12 months. However, despite BlackBerry being a highly popular stock, there are several companies that are much better to own and which you can plan to hold for years until retirement.

The key to finding businesses you can have confidence owning is to identify ones that have strong competitive advantages and can continue to grow and earn attractive cash flows for decades.

And although BlackBerry could eventually become that type of stock, at the moment, it faces many challenges in addition to significant competition.

So if you’re looking to find high-quality Canadian growth stocks that you can own until retirement, here are two of the best to consider over BlackBerry today.

A top Canadian infrastructure company

One of the best growth stocks in Canada for long-term investors has to be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP). Brookfield owns a massive portfolio of utility, transportation, midstream, and data infrastructure assets in countries worldwide.

This portfolio of assets is not just unique. It’s also managed by a high-quality team of professionals. So there are several reasons to buy Brookfield over BlackBerry stock today.

First off, because it has many fixed costs, but much of its revenue is tied to inflation, Brookfield can actually benefit from the current economic environment.

In addition, while tech stocks, like BlackBerry, are falling out of favour, Brookfield is an excellent investment for this environment. It’s a top defensive stock due to all the essential services its assets provide, but the way the fund is managed also makes it a top growth stock.

Management is consistently recycling cash and finding new investments. Brookfield ideally looks for assets that are undervalued or underperforming but have potential. It can then come in, improve the operations, which help to grow the valuation meaningfully.

These improved assets can then generate more income for the fund, or if the price is right, Brookfield can decide to sell the assets and use the cash to invest in new opportunities. This is why its stated investment objective is to grow investors’ capital by 15% over the long run.

It’s an excellent stock for long-term investors. There may be a year or two of lower growth, but in the long run, it will grow your capital exceptionally well, all while being highly reliable and defensive.

It has massively outperformed BlackBerry stock over the last year, the last three years, the last five years, and the last 10 years. And I’d expect that to continue going forward.

So rather than speculate on BlackBerry stock today, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners seems like a no-brainer investment.

A top Canadian retail stock to buy instead of Blackberry

In addition to Brookfield, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another excellent growth stock that also has several reasons why it’s worth a buy today.

First off, like Brookfield, it can also perform well in this economic environment. While Dollarama may see costs rise with inflation, it will likely see sales volumes rise as more consumers look to offset inflation by shopping at dollar stores rather than more expensive big-box competitors.

This is one of the reasons Dollarama has grown so rapidly over the last decade. In addition to excellent execution and merchandising internally, consumer trends and habits have encouraged shoppers to shop around and save money on essential goods, therefore having more cash to either save, or spend on discretionary items. This trend should only continue, which is why there is such a bright future for Dollarama.

After such a strong expansion across Canada over the last 15 years, though, you could argue that the growth will eventually slow down. However, Dollarama already looks to be addressing this by investing in dollar store chains outside of Canada, such as Dollar City, a Latin-American dollar store chain.

blackberry stock

Due to this strong execution by Dollarama, just like Brookfield, it has massively outperformed BlackBerry stock in all the same periods. And as you can see by the 10-year chart above, even with the massive spike BlackBerry’s stock saw last year, these two continue to outperform.

So if you’re looking to buy a high-quality growth stock you can own until retirement, Brookfield Infrastructure and Dollarama are two of the best.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Stocks for Beginners

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

2 Profitable Growth Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Joey Frenette

With growth stocks nosediving yet again on Friday over a red-hot U.S. inflation number and geopolitical tensions, 2022 has become …

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for Strong Overall Returns

| Puja Tayal

The stock market started the year 2022 on a bearish note. The pandemic wave, global energy crisis, resulting inflation, and …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

What 2 Passive Retirement Portfolios May Look Like

| Kay Ng

Many Canadians would rather do something else than spend a lot of time managing their investment portfolios in retirement. If …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Tired of Stock Picking? Replace Your Entire Portfolio With Just One ETF

| Tony Dong

I’m a big advocate of passive investing using exchange-trade funds (ETFs), especially those that track broad market stock indexes. There …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Stock Flirts With New Highs: Higher Highs Up Ahead?

| Joey Frenette

Shares of c-store kingpin Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) flirted with new all-time highs on Wednesday. Indeed, it was a long-time coming, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Price Performer in ’22: 1 Auto Parts Stock With a 450% Upside

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The auto parts industry did pretty well despite the challenging environment and supply chain bottlenecks in 2021. Prominent stocks like …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Buying Stocks and Bonds: Hold These All-in-One ETFs Instead

| Tony Dong

Did you spend a lot of time in 2021 researching stocks, following the financial news, and tinkering with your portfolio, …

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Investors of All Risk Tolerances

| Daniel Da Costa

The easiest way to describe the goal of investing is to buy low and sell high. So while focusing on …

Read more »