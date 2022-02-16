Home » Investing » 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Growth stocks like Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) and ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) are worth buying on the dip.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market put together a strong performance in 2021 after a choppy period in 2020. Companies and their respective equities benefited from the lifting of restrictions and a largely successful vaccine rollout on the domestic front. Today, I want to look at three growth stocks that were scorching in the previous year. Are these equities poised for another run after a difficult start to 2022? Let’s dive in.

This growth stock is ready to erupt this decade

Lithium stocks were hit hard by turbulence in the late 2010s. However, there are very positive signs for producers in the beginning of this decade. Electric vehicle (EV) sales and production have spiked to kick off the new decade, resulting in higher demand for lithium-ion batteries.

That brings us to Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC). This Vancouver-based company is focused on developing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Shares of this growth stock have dropped 10% in 2022 as of close on February 15. However, the stock is still up 35% in the year-over-year period. In 2021, shares of Lithium Americas soared 130%.

Its most promising asset is the Thacker Pass lithium project, one of the largest known lithium deposits on the planet. Lithium Americas boasts a fantastic balance sheet. This growth stock is worth snatching up on the dip today.

Here’s a Canadian stock that is well positioned to carry on its 2021 momentum

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a Toronto-based children’s entertainment company that is engaged in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games to a global client base. This growth stock has dropped 2.8% so far this year. Its shares climbed 65% in 2021.

Investors can expect to see Spin Master’s final batch of 2021 earnings on February 28. In the third quarter of 2021, the company delivered total revenue growth of 25% to $714 million. Meanwhile, gross product sales rose 16% to $681 million. Better yet, gross profit increased 51% year over year to $366 million. In the year-to-date period, Spin Master posted revenue growth of 31% to $1.42 billion. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $335 million.

Shares of this growth stock last had a P/E ratio of 22, which puts Spin Master in solid value territory relative to its industry peers.

One more growth stock to stash for the long term

ATS Automation (TSX:ATA) is the third growth stock I’d look to snatch up in the middle of February. In late 2021, I’d discussed why investors should look to get in on the development of automation this decade. This growth stock surged 124% in 2021.

Shares of this growth stock have dropped marginally so far in 2022. It unveiled its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on February 2. ATS Automation reported total revenues of $546 million — up 47% from the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $83.5 million compared to $53.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. ATS Automation’s Order Backlog climbed 49% from the previous year to $1.47 billion.

ATS Automation is trading in favourable value territory compared to its top competitors. Its earnings are geared up for strong growth going forward. I’m looking to snag this growth stock after its small dip in early 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp.

More on Investing

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make $10/Day in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you investing to earn regular income or build wealth in the long term? You can have both, but then …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine has brought much-needed relief to the equity markets, I expect the …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

This $9 TSX Tech Stock Could Triple Your Money in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

When you’re investing your hard-earned money in the stock market, it’s always a good idea to have your short-term and …

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

Inflation Rises 5.1%: Here Are 2 TSX Stocks to Beat it Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation in Canada hit a three-decade high in January, rising 5.1% compared to the year before. The last time inflation …

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Invest in the NASDAQ as a Canadian? Here Are 2 Ways You Can

| Tony Dong

The NASDAQ 100 is a famous stock market index that tracks the largest 100 companies listed on the NASDAQ exchange. …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats vs High Dividend ETFs: Which One Is Better for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canadians love dividend stocks, and I totally understand why. Our stock market is filled with great banking, insurance, energy, utilities, …

Read more »