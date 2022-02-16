Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 TSX Dividend Stocks for New Investors

4 TSX Dividend Stocks for New Investors

These companies have consistently increased their dividends for more than 20 years and offer high yields.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

For those who plan to start a dividend portfolio and are new to the investing world, look for companies that have been paying dividends and increasing it for a very long period. Also, it’s important to assess the company’s ability to grow future earnings that would fuel dividend growth.  

While the TSX has several top-quality dividend stocks, here’s my list of four stocks that would be an excellent investment option for new investors. These Canadian companies have consistently increased their dividends for more than 20 years. Further, these companies have ample growth catalysts to drive future dividend growth. 

TC Energy 

Thanks to its high-quality regulated and contracted assets, TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) has uninterruptedly increased its dividend since 2000. Moreover, its dividend has a CAGR of 7% during the same period.

It’s worth noting that TC Energy pays a quarterly dividend of $0.90 a share, translating into a high yield of 5.4%. It generates nearly 95% of its earnings from the regulated and contracted assets, which easily covers its payouts and supports future dividend growth. Meanwhile, TC Energy’s $29 billion secured capital program and additional sanctioned projects will likely drive its high-quality earnings base. Thanks to its solid earnings, TC Energy expects to grow its dividend by 3-5% per annum. 

Enbridge 

Next up is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). This energy company has consistently increased its dividend for 27 years. Further, its dividend has a CAGR of 10% during the same period. With its diverse cash flow streams and contractual arrangements, Enbridge generates strong distributable cash flows that drive its payouts. 

Enbridge offers a well-protected and high dividend yield of 6.5%, making it an attractive income stock. Moreover, the recovery in its mainline volumes, strong secured projects, strategic acquisitions, revenue escalators, and growing renewable capacity indicate that Enbridge is well positioned to grow its cash flows rapidly and enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has consistently paid a dividend and increased it for the last 48 years. Thanks to its conservative business mix, diversified regulated assets, and strong capital program, Fortis generates predictable and growing cash flows that drive its dividend payments. 

Fortis expects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 6% in the coming years, which will likely drive its high-quality earnings base and, in turn, support increased dividend payments. It expects to grow its dividends by 6% annually through 2025 and is yielding 3.8% at current levels. 

Overall, its rate-regulated business, opportunistic acquisitions, and $20 billion capital program bode well for future growth and indicate that Fortis could continue to enhance its shareholders’ value. 

Canadian Utilities

There are good reasons why shares of Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are a must-have in your dividend portfolio. This utility company has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years (highest by any publicly listed Canadian company). Furthermore, Canadian Utilities offers a stellar dividend yield of 5.1% at current price levels. 

Its regulated cash flows and continued investments in the regulated and contracted assets indicate that Canadian Utilities could continue to boost its shareholders’ returns through increased dividends in the future years. Its growing rate base, focus on cost savings, and sustainable payout ratio support my view. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make $10/Day in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you investing to earn regular income or build wealth in the long term? You can have both, but then …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine has brought much-needed relief to the equity markets, I expect the …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats vs High Dividend ETFs: Which One Is Better for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canadians love dividend stocks, and I totally understand why. Our stock market is filled with great banking, insurance, energy, utilities, …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Unbelievable: 3 ETFs With Double-Digit Dividends!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income investors in Canada have plenty of options. The dividends from energy, banking, and telecommunications are robust enough to live …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for a Powerful Yield

| Adam Othman

The market cap is not a number people realistically consider when looking for good dividend stocks. Yield usually takes priority …

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Quickly Build a Growing Passive-Income Stream

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the past few years, the rise in Canadians looking to build a passive-income stream or start a side hustle …

Read more »