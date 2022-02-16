Home » Investing » Inflation Rises 5.1%: Here Are 2 TSX Stocks to Beat it Back

Inflation Rises 5.1%: Here Are 2 TSX Stocks to Beat it Back

Inflation continues to soar higher and higher and doesn’t look to slow down. But these two TSX stocks are perfect to fight it back for decades.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Inflation in Canada hit a three-decade high in January, rising 5.1% compared to the year before. The last time inflation rose past 5% was 1991, according to Statistics Canada. Just so you can really get a grasp on how long ago that was, consider this. Billboard’s number one song was “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” by Canadian legend Bryan Adams. Also, Terminator 2: Judgment Day topped the box office.

January was the 10th month in a row that inflation beat Bank of Canada’s target of between 1% to 3%. It also beat estimates for the month of 4.8%. All this continues to put pressure on the Bank of Canada and Canadians’ wallets.

Where Statistics Canada saw the most inflation

It won’t come as a surprise to most Canadians that the most necessary of items saw massive inflation in January. Meanwhile, the average wage isn’t increasing even close to the same pace as inflation. Therefore, you’re making the same amount but paying more to buy exactly what you did last year.

Supply chain problems, home prices rising, and commodity prices rising — there are a lot of risks for the outlook of Canadians. Shelter costs rose 6.2% in January, with lumber and building materials soaring in price. Grocery prices also rose a similar 6.5%, fueled by bad weather and higher shipping costs. Speaking of fuel, I’m sure you also noticed gas prices soaring 4.8% as energy prices rise.

The even worse news? Analysts don’t believe this is going to suddenly stop in February. And I’m sure you already noticed this. The outlook for 2022 looks poor, as inflationary pressure continues. Canadians can therefore expect the Bank of Canada to weigh in next month and see a steady increase in rate hikes to bring inflation to a halt.

How to prepare

As I alluded to, this isn’t going to happen overnight. It used to be that inflation was around that 2% mark, and that was pretty easy to replicate in your investments. But after surpassing 5% last month, Canadians need to dig deep and find some better performers — but safe performers. And great options include exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Buying ETFs is like having a whole portfolio that’s run by experts. You simply pay a small fee and can look forward to often stable growth that may not be in the double-digit range, but that means the falls aren’t in the double digits either.

Get inflation-beating performance

Two I would consider today are Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) and Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:HXT). These are all-equity funds that seek to replicate the Canadian market. You pretty much get the stock market served to you with a silver spoon.

The Vanguard FTSE ETF tracks and aims to perform as closely to the broad Canadian equity index as possible. This comes from investing in large, mid- and small-capitalization, publicly traded companies on the Canadian market. Horizons focuses in more on the top 60 performers on the TSX. Both are managed by financial managers that constantly update the portfolio, so you don’t have to.

And even during these dips, Vanguard and Horizons have remained strong. During the last year, Vanguard rose 16%, and Horizons rose 21%. Vanguard also offers a dividend of 2.59%, though Horizons doesn’t. Over the last five years, Horizons has risen 64%, and Vanguard has risen 39%. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 11.84% and 6.76%, respectively — all while not worrying about major market losses.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Invest in the NASDAQ as a Canadian? Here Are 2 Ways You Can

| Tony Dong

The NASDAQ 100 is a famous stock market index that tracks the largest 100 companies listed on the NASDAQ exchange. …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Discounted Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

It is never easy buying Canadian growth stocks when they are discounted and cheap. It is much easier to buy …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Stock Market Pullback: Why Another Could Come Soon

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index remains pretty much stagnant. Sure, there have been ups and downs recently, but year-to-date, the stock …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX ETF Stocks to Buy in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian TSX investors have been trying to add as many stocks to their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and Registered Retirement …

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for Cheap Stocks in Canada? Here Are 2 Top Ones to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Do you want to buy some of the amazing cheap stocks in Canada right now? And do you want to …

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

Forget BlackBerry: 2 Top Growth Stocks You Can Own Until Retirement

| Daniel Da Costa

One of the hottest Canadian stocks over the last year has been BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB), especially after the significant rallies it …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

2 Profitable Growth Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Joey Frenette

With growth stocks nosediving yet again on Friday over a red-hot U.S. inflation number and geopolitical tensions, 2022 has become …

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for Strong Overall Returns

| Puja Tayal

The stock market started the year 2022 on a bearish note. The pandemic wave, global energy crisis, resulting inflation, and …

Read more »